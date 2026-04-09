AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance April Delisting: Six Cryptocurrencies in Pipeline

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 9:02
    Binance has named the next batch of six altcoins that will exit its platform by April 23.
    Advertisement
    Binance April Delisting: Six Cryptocurrencies in Pipeline
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    World-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has issued a delisting notice to six different crypto assets. In an update on X, Binance highlighted that the removal of the crypto coins will take effect on April 23, 2026.

    Advertisement

    Binance continues routine "housekeeping" of listed assets

    Notably, the affected assets are Beefy Finance (BIFI), FIO Protocol (FIO), FUNToken (FUN) and Orchid (OXT). The others are Measurable Data Token (MDT) and Wanchain (WAN). According to Binance, while trading pairs for all six assets will be removed, it will support withdrawals until further notice.

    The exchange stressed that the reason for the delisting action was because all six affected coins have been recording low trading volumes. Additionally, the affected crypto coins have failed to meet Binance’s ongoing listing standards for liquidity and project viability.

    Generally, once the coins are delisted from Binance, users will be unable to trade the coins on the platform. That means that spots, futures, margin and earn products offerings will be halted. The only way users might gain access is if the assets are also listed on other exchanges and they transfer them before the April 23 deadline.

    It is customary for Binance to periodically review all coins listed on its platform and conduct a form of housekeeping. Besides removing assets with low trading volume and viability, the exchange sometimes delists a project that either poses a security threat to users or one that did not comply with regulatory guidelines.

    This latest delisting notice comes less than 10 days after Binance removed eight cryptocurrencies on April 1. Some of the affected assets then included Arena-Z, Radiant Capital, Neutron and Solar. The exchange had issued 12 days’ notice to affected users.  

    It is worth mentioning that even when a crypto project is listed on other exchanges, when the world’s leading platform removes it, it negatively impacts its trading price and investor sentiment. This is because it could spread panic in the space, leading to a drop in price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/09/2026 - 07:41
    Wrapped Ethereum 1500% Growth: What Even Happened On the Network?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Users react to Binance’s delisting notice

    So far, Binance has, on a monthly basis, carried out this delisting exercise with as much as 20 crypto pairs axed in one go. The exchange cited the need to maintain a high-quality trading market.

    Meanwhile, some users have reacted to the development online, critiquing the constant listing and delisting processes by Binance. A crypto trader, Bitsecure, wondered about the rationale behind listing "shit coins" in the first place, only to delist them later.

    Bitsecure implied that Binance ought to conduct proper vetting of a project for viability before accepting the asset for listing.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 8:50
    Cardano Founder: AI Is Magic
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 7:49
    Treasury Secretary Bessent Urges Congress To Pass Major Crypto Bill
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 strengthens position as Europe’s leading B2B blockchain event week
    MEXC appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to drive global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ vision
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:02
    Binance April Delisting: Six Cryptocurrencies in Pipeline
    Binance
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 8:50
    Cardano Founder: AI Is Magic
    Charles Hoskinson Cardano News Cardano AI
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 7:49
    Treasury Secretary Bessent Urges Congress To Pass Major Crypto Bill
    Scott Bessent
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all