Binance April Delisting: Six Cryptocurrencies in Pipeline

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World-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has issued a delisting notice to six different crypto assets. In an update on X, Binance highlighted that the removal of the crypto coins will take effect on April 23, 2026.

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Binance continues routine "housekeeping" of listed assets

Notably, the affected assets are Beefy Finance (BIFI), FIO Protocol (FIO), FUNToken (FUN) and Orchid (OXT). The others are Measurable Data Token (MDT) and Wanchain (WAN). According to Binance, while trading pairs for all six assets will be removed, it will support withdrawals until further notice.

The exchange stressed that the reason for the delisting action was because all six affected coins have been recording low trading volumes. Additionally, the affected crypto coins have failed to meet Binance’s ongoing listing standards for liquidity and project viability.

Binance will Delist BIFI, FIO, FUN, MDT, OXT, WAN on 2026-04-23



Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/J7bDQzPXsq pic.twitter.com/AdV0OeWCqv — Binance (@binance) April 9, 2026

Generally, once the coins are delisted from Binance, users will be unable to trade the coins on the platform. That means that spots, futures, margin and earn products offerings will be halted. The only way users might gain access is if the assets are also listed on other exchanges and they transfer them before the April 23 deadline.

It is customary for Binance to periodically review all coins listed on its platform and conduct a form of housekeeping. Besides removing assets with low trading volume and viability, the exchange sometimes delists a project that either poses a security threat to users or one that did not comply with regulatory guidelines.

This latest delisting notice comes less than 10 days after Binance removed eight cryptocurrencies on April 1. Some of the affected assets then included Arena-Z, Radiant Capital, Neutron and Solar. The exchange had issued 12 days’ notice to affected users.

It is worth mentioning that even when a crypto project is listed on other exchanges, when the world’s leading platform removes it, it negatively impacts its trading price and investor sentiment. This is because it could spread panic in the space, leading to a drop in price.

Users react to Binance’s delisting notice

So far, Binance has, on a monthly basis, carried out this delisting exercise with as much as 20 crypto pairs axed in one go. The exchange cited the need to maintain a high-quality trading market.

Meanwhile, some users have reacted to the development online, critiquing the constant listing and delisting processes by Binance. A crypto trader, Bitsecure, wondered about the rationale behind listing "shit coins" in the first place, only to delist them later.

Bitsecure implied that Binance ought to conduct proper vetting of a project for viability before accepting the asset for listing.