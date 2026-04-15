Big Move for Shiba Inu: Wallet Listing Opens Real World Payments in Japan

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Japan just opened another major door for SHIB as a potential new listing on Rakuten Wallet will support SHIB trading vs. JPY. The listing will see SHIB have over 44 million users utilized in the Rakuten ecosystem.

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Rakuten Wallet recently announced it will launch Shiba Inu alongside other major assets such as XRP and XLM as both a listed asset and a payment method, meaning users can buy SHIB directly with Rakuten Points and change their Rakuten Cash into SHIB to spend it at over five million merchant locations across Japan.

Rakuten Pay, an everyday commerce platform in Japan, has 44 million users, with SHIB reaching people who have never even thought about crypto.

SHIB UPDATE | Rakuten Wallet Listing



Japan just opened another major door for SHIB.



🔸 New Listing: Rakuten Wallet now supports SHIB trading vs JPY starting April 15, 2026



🔸 Regulated Asset: Approved under Japan’s Financial Services Agency framework, one of the strictest… pic.twitter.com/Ebp1M5GKS0 — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) April 15, 2026

Shiba Inu focused X handle Shibizens shared this information in a recent tweet, noting that the recent move is not just another exchange listing but is SHIB stepping directly into everyday payments.

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In a slight twist, Kuro, a Shiba Inu community member, reports the postponement of new listings for Rakuten Wallet, which was scheduled to begin today April 15. The new handling start date will be communicated on Rakuten Wallet's official website as soon as it is confirmed.

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Shiba Inu price action

Rakuten’s integration of Shiba Inu into its payments app for 44 million users, including the ability to spend and earn SHIB via loyalty points, marks a major step in real-world adoption in Japan.

The move ties Shiba Inu to one of Japan’s largest rewards systems, where over $23 billion worth of points are in circulation.

The Shiba Inu price rose to $0.000006 on April 14 ahead of the listing but remains unchanged at press time. The dog cryptocurrency was down 0.02% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005907 and down 2.42% weekly.



The positive point is that Shiba Inu is trading above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000584, with $0.000006 to $0.0000062 acting as a short-term price barrier.