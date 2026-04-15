AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Big Move for Shiba Inu: Wallet Listing Opens Real World Payments in Japan

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 13:57
    New listing will see SHIB step into everyday payments.
    Advertisement
    Big Move for Shiba Inu: Wallet Listing Opens Real World Payments in Japan
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Japan just opened another major door for SHIB as a potential new listing on Rakuten Wallet will support SHIB trading vs. JPY. The listing will see SHIB have over 44 million users utilized in the Rakuten ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Rakuten Wallet recently announced it will launch Shiba Inu alongside other major assets such as XRP and XLM as both a listed asset and a payment method, meaning users can buy SHIB directly with Rakuten Points and change their Rakuten Cash into SHIB to spend it at over five million merchant locations across Japan.

    Rakuten Pay, an everyday commerce platform in Japan, has 44 million users, with SHIB reaching people who have never even thought about crypto.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Stable It Has Ever Been, Hyperliquid (HYPE) on Verge of New ATH, XRP Price Spikes Through First Resistance: Crypto Market Review Veteran Chartist Brandt Rejects Bitcoin Bull Flag Narrative

    Shiba Inu focused X handle Shibizens shared this information in a recent tweet, noting that the recent move is not just another exchange listing but is SHIB stepping directly into everyday payments.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/07/2026 - 15:21
    E-commerce Giant Rakuten Adds Shiba Inu to Mobile Wallet
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    In a slight twist, Kuro, a Shiba Inu community member, reports the postponement of new listings for Rakuten Wallet, which was scheduled to begin today April 15. The new handling start date will be communicated on Rakuten Wallet's official website as soon as it is confirmed.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu price action

    Rakuten’s integration of Shiba Inu into its payments app for 44 million users, including the ability to spend and earn SHIB via loyalty points, marks a major step in real-world adoption in Japan.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/12/2026 - 14:11
    SHIB Divergence? Open Interest Up 5% Despite Shiba Inu Price in Red
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The move ties Shiba Inu to one of Japan’s largest rewards systems, where over $23 billion worth of points are in circulation.

    The Shiba Inu price rose to $0.000006 on April 14 ahead of the listing but remains unchanged at press time. The dog cryptocurrency was down 0.02% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005907 and down 2.42% weekly.

    The positive point is that Shiba Inu is trading above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000584, with $0.000006 to $0.0000062 acting as a short-term price barrier.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 5:57
    Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Apr 17, 2026 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Stable It Has Ever Been, Hyperliquid (HYPE) on Verge of New ATH, XRP Price Spikes Through First Resistance: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Gate Pre-IPOs Debut Project SpaceX (SPCX) Now Live: Subscriptions Open in USDT/GUSD with 100% Unlock Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 5:57
    Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows
    Crypto Exchange ETF
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Stable It Has Ever Been, Hyperliquid (HYPE) on Verge of New ATH, XRP Price Spikes Through First Resistance: Crypto Market Review
    XRP Hyperliquid Shiba Inu
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 16, 2026 - 19:47
    Veteran Chartist Brandt Rejects Bitcoin Bull Flag Narrative
    Bitcoin Price Prediction Peter Brandt
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all