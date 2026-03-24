'Big Deal': Tether Signs Big Four Firm for First Full Audit

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Tether, the leading player in the stablecoin market with a massive $184 billion market capitalization, has officially engaged a "Big Four" accounting firm to conduct its first-ever full independent financial statement audit.

The "biggest ever inaugural audit in the history of financial markets" will be an enormous milestone for both the USDT issuer and the broader digital asset economy, and it might finally put a definitive end to perennial Tether-related conspiracies.

Why is it massive

For years, Tether has been facing intense scrutiny due to the state of its reserves. The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission levied a $41 million civil monetary penalty against Tether in October 2021 for making untrue or misleading statements about its fiat backing.

The opaque composition of Tether’s backing has been a fertile ground for various conspiracy theories. The 2021 revelation that the company was holding tens of billions of dollars in commercial paper added a lot of fuel to the fire.

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A full financial statement audit by a Big Four firm will involve a review of the company's entire financial health, risk management systems, ongoing financial reporting, and so on.

This essentially means that Tether is mature enough to subject its traditional reserves and tokenized liabilities to the highest level of traditional financial scrutiny.

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A full Big Four audit will likely become the new gold standard for measuring major stablecoin issuers.

Preparing for the spotlight

Tether has spent years expanding its governance and internal systems to meet Big Four standards, a process heavily driven by the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Simon McWilliams in early 2025.

"The Big Four Firm was selected through a competitive process because the organisation is already operating at Big Four audit standard," McWilliams noted.

Tether also announced it will be moving listed securities over the coming days.

Trust through action

For a digital asset that serves over 550 million users globally, the audit is framed as a key pillar for decentralized finance.

"Tether’s mission has always been to build trust through action, not promises," said CEO Paolo Ardoino. "For the hundreds of millions of people and businesses who rely on USDT every day, this audit is not just a compliance exercise; it is about accountability, resilience, and confidence in the infrastructure they depend on."