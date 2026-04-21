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    ASTEROID Traders Should be Ready For 'Weird' Market Moves as Their Opponents Aren't Newbies

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 8:39
    Memecoin hype is always fun, until big players join and (most of the times) ruin it.
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    ASTEROID Traders Should be Ready For 'Weird' Market Moves as Their Opponents Aren't Newbies
    Cover image via U.Today

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    If you are currently trading ASTEROID, you are directly competing with seasoned memecoin traders who know how to simultaneously move sentiment and liquidity, rather than merely responding to market conditions. This is evident from the recent price action.

    Big fish enters the game

    Cooker (CookerFlips on X), a well-known Solana memecoin trader, started swinging ASTEROID on April 17. He was actively positioning himself around volatility, rather than passively participating. He sold about $160,000 worth of tokens in the $0.0002714 to $0.0003161 range earlier today, amid a spike in FUD.

    Article image
    Source: Coingeck

    The price dropped to about $0.0002 as a result of a severe cascade caused by that sell pressure. That move appears on the chart as a long downside wick, a traditional liquidity grab in which panicked sellers exit at the lowest points.

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    Cooker publicly declared that the FUD intensity was lower than anticipated following the decline. After that, he returned to the market and purchased roughly 1.78 billion tokens between $0.000359 and $0.00048. There is no coincidence in that sequence. It displays a methodical approach that uses sentiment as a tool to produce better entries.

    A powerful initial pump, consolidation, and a forced breakdown that instantly reverses are all present. These actions are accompanied by volume spikes, indicating that liquidity is being actively sought after, rather than emerging organically.

    Volatility isn't your friend here

    The way that ASTEROID should be handled is altered by this type of environment. When big players purposefully create volatility, traditional indicators become less trustworthy. In addition to being influenced by supply and demand in the traditional sense, price also responds to the strategic actions of traders who know how to take advantage of crowd psychology.

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    Your counterparties are not passive investors in a PvP environment if you are trading ASTEROID. They are players who have the power to influence narratives, manipulate the market, and reenter at higher prices in a matter of hours.

    This does not imply that the asset cannot continue to rise, but it does indicate that timing and risk management are much more important than usual. More seasoned players are trying to take advantage of hesitancy and emotional decisions in markets like this.

    #DeFi News #Solana
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