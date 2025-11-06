AdvertisementAdvert.
    Arabian Crypto: New Book Shares Untold Stories of Digital Asset Segment in UAE

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 14:00
    An important new book authored by DeFi veteran Charles d'Haussy and award-winning journalist Jame DiBiasio, "Arabian Crypto" showcases the potential of the UAE as the fastest-growing crypto hub.
    Arabian Crypto: New Book Shares Untold Stories of Digital Asset Segment in UAE
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Arabian Crypto: UAE — Success Stories from Digital-Asset Pioneers, a new book by Charles d’Haussy and Jame DiBiasio, offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the United Arab Emirates transformed itself into one of the most vibrant crypto capitals on the planet.

    Arabian Crypto: Unique insight into UAE blockchain scene

    Arabian Crypto: UAE — Success Stories from Digital-Asset Pioneers, a fascinating nonfiction book by the dYdX Foundation CEO, Consensys alum Charles d’Haussy and renowned financial journalist and advisor Jame DiBiasio, is out on Amazon.

    Image by Arabian Crypto

    Through exclusive interviews and first-hand reporting, Arabian Crypto spotlights the visionaries, regulators and innovators who turned Dubai and Abu Dhabi into global magnets for blockchain enterprise and Web3 innovation.

    Readers are taken on a journey through the region’s fintech frontier, uncovering market-entry playbooks for founders scaling in the UAE’s pro-innovation ecosystem and regulatory case studies showcasing the UAE’s bold-yet-balanced approach to digital assets.

    The authors also reflected on cultural insights on navigating partnerships, business norms and cross-border collaboration, as well as personal success stories from pioneers at Nine Blocks Capital, Binance, Laser Digital, Solana and others, alongside insights from VARA and other regulatory leaders.

    Charles d’Haussy, a co-author, explains the motivation behind the idea:

    Crypto is as much about people as platforms. This book celebrates the human stories behind the UAE’s rise—its risks, breakthroughs, and resilience.

    The book paints a vivid picture of how ambition, policy and people converged to create a world-class hub where innovation thrives.

    Arthur Hayes praises new book: "Fascinating look at the stories and personalities"

    The book has already earned high praise from industry leaders. Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom Fund and Cofounder of BitMEX, calls it “a fascinating look at the stories and personalities that dominate the Middle East, where energy and money intersect.” 

    Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures by Standard Chartered, describes it as “an indispensable guide and who’s who of digital assets in the region.”

    Arabian Crypto is available now worldwide in print and eBook formats via Amazon.

