Anti-XRP SWIFT Exec Calls It Quits

Advertisement

Tom Zschach, the chief innovation officer at SWIFT for the past six years, has announced his resignation.

Zschach's departure is notable because of his history as a vocal critic of XRP and public blockchains.

"Anti-XRP" context

As reported by U.Today, Zschach took a direct swipe at Ripple, arguing that the survival of the crypto company’s long-running SEC lawsuit was not proof of actual institutional resilience.

He championed SWIFT’s model of "neutral governance," where thousands of banks jointly set the rules, over networks like the XRP Ledger.

Advertisement

He argued that merely surviving a lawsuit was not resilience. "Neutral, shared governance is. Institutions don’t want to live on a competitor’s rails," he said.

As reported by U.Today, he has also compared XRP to a "fax machine."

Advertisement

"Trust gap"

According to Zschach's resignation letter, he believes the current global financial infrastructure is unprepared for tech disruption. He stated clearly: "I'm not retiring. I saw something."

Zschach explained that he observed two massive technological forces converging, both of which are currently stalled by a trust gap.

"AI has not been slowed by model capability," Zschach wrote. "It's been slowed by the hard problem of connecting models to real humans and trusted data."

Similarly, he noted that the tokenization of real-world assets has not failed due to the underlying tech. "Tokenization didn't stall because of technology. It stalled because assets couldn't connect to trusted governance."

The lack of an integrated trust layer will become catastrophic. "AI agents will increasingly operate inside financial systems, making decisions and executing transactions at machine speed," he explained. "When they do, the trust gap is not a problem in two industries. It's the single point of failure for both."

Zschach is leaving the TradFi establishment to build the exact type of infrastructure he previously claimed traditional finance would just "absorb."

He noted that fixing this trust gap will be a scientific problem. To solve it, he announced: "I'm leaving to join a team of scientists and entrepreneurs building at the intersection of Frontier AI, scientific discovery, and institutional finance. Researchers from Oxford, Harvard, and Cambridge. Engineers from SpaceX, Google, and Uber."

"The reason I left the best job I've ever had is simple: this is what comes next, and I had to join the team building it," he said.