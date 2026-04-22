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    Anthony Pompliano Moves Satoshi Title to All Bitcoin Holders

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 22/04/2026 - 15:21
    Anthony Pompliano explains Bitcoin’s strength while addressing Satoshi’s identity, emphasizing on the asset’s decentralized nature.
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    Anthony Pompliano Moves Satoshi Title to All Bitcoin Holders
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    Popular crypto advocate Anthony Pompliano has stirred discussions across the crypto market after sharing his opinion about who the actual Satoshi is.

    In a recent interview on Squawk Box on CNBC shared on X, Pompliano declared that "we are all Satoshi," dismissing the identity of Bitcoin's mysterious creator as being a single individual.

    Who is Satoshi?

    Pompliano's statement stems from the global adoption of Bitcoin and its decentralized nature, which typically makes it independent of one authority.

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    As such, Pompliano shifted the Satoshi title from the legendary pseudonymous founder to everyone holding the asset. Notably, the Bitcoin advocate believes that narrowing Bitcoin's ownership to Satoshi Nakamoto undermines its true strength.

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    While he further declared that he is not concerned about who Satoshi actually is, he stated that in the event that Nakamoto's identity becomes uncovered, this could water down one of Bitcoin's most powerful narratives associated with decentralization.

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    Pompliano argued that this could trigger speculations that Bitcoin belongs to one and not to all; rather, everyone should have the understanding that Bitcoin belongs to no one and everyone at the same time.

    Bitcoin's true strength discussed

    In his statement, Pompliano further explained where Bitcoin's strength lies, dismissing narratives that Bitcoin's strength depends on a single authority that has remained anonymous since its inception.

    Notably, Pompliano stressed that Bitcoin's greatest strength is the decentralized and neutral ownership of its network by millions of people across the globe.

    Pompliano also argued that Bitcoin's global adoption and resilience are fueled by its neutral ownership system, with millions of users, miners, and developers collectively maintaining the network.

    #Bitcoin #Anthony Pompliano
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