Anatoly Yakovenko on Solana's 44% Crypto Transactions Domination: 'Big One'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) Labs cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko has reacted to statistics that portray the network as very dominant in crypto activity. Yakovenko highlighted a post that showed that 44% of global blockchain transactions occurred on Solana.

Advertisement

Solana processes nearly half of global blockchain transactions

As per the report, between March 16 and 22, 2026, out of the total 1,867,616,231 transactions, the Solana chain accounted for 825,729,338. The figures emphasize Solana’s throughput dominance in the cryptocurrency space.

This implies that nearly half of all transactions across the entire crypto ecosystem are occurring on the Solana blockchain, a huge development for the network.

Yakovenko considers the 44% figure impressive. "That's a big one," he wrote.

The Solana cofounder clearly considers the statistics huge and reinforces the narrative that the chain is becoming one of the most active blockchains. Notably, Solana was designed for very high throughput and low fees.

This setup remains one of its greatest attractions to users in the crypto space. It allows for thousands of transactions per second compared to other chains.

Hence, Yakovenko’s comments suggest that Solana’s network activity has supported its growth and adoption by users in the sector.

Some analysts do not agree, though, as they maintain that the huge transaction count could be misleading. They argue that Solana includes validator "vote" transactions used for consensus and that a portion of activities can come from bots, automated programs or arbitrage trading.

One user requested that Solana filter out the percentage of "fake volume" transacted by bots and present that data.

Another user, however, considers the 44% transaction as a reward for moving fast, scaling cheaply and keeping builders and users plugged in on the network.

SOL price struggles despite strong network metrics

The mixed reaction might be due to Solana’s price outlook on the crypto market. The increased transactions have not supported the coin’s value as users anticipated.

As of this writing, Solana is changing hands at $87.81, which represents a 5.25% decline in the last 24 hours. The asset dropped from a peak of $93.26 to $87.79 as volatility set in to drive trading volume down by 13.8% to $3.76 billion.

The fluctuation and volatility are coming just days after Solana confirmed a golden cross on its hourly chart, reviving the hopes of investors for an uptick. At the time, SOL breached a critical resistance and exchanged hands at $91, sparking anticipation of a possible bullish rally.