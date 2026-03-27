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    All Zeroes? XRP Ledger Posts Critically Low Values

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 11:34
    XRP has no foundation for a recovery as prices are rapidly plummeting.
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    All Zeroes? XRP Ledger Posts Critically Low Values
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    Weak technical structure and dwindling on-chain activity are coming together for XRP, and neither is currently providing any cause for optimism. XRP is still trending lower on the chart, staying capped below the 50 EMA and failing to recover important resistance levels.

    XRP's market is weak

    An attempt to maintain an ascending support line is evident in recent price action, but that structure is already under strain. Every attempt at recovery has been unsuccessful, and the asset continues to produce lower highs. A market does not act in that manner when it is getting ready for a reversal.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Critically low values are being displayed by XRP Ledger metrics at the same time. In comparison to previous periods, there has been a significant decline in both the total payment volume and the number of payments. It is not a subtle drop. It shows a decline in network activity, with fewer transactions being completed and less money being moved overall.

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    This is important because usage plays a major role in XRP’s long-term story. Reduced demand for the network itself, rather than merely momentary market hesitancy, is indicated when both transaction volume and count decline. On-chain activity typically grows in tandem with, or ahead of, price during stronger phases. The opposite is taking place here.

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    Price and network falling behind

    A negative feedback loop is produced when weak price action and diminishing network metrics are combined. Reduced activity lowers confidence, which restricts buying pressure and maintains price suppression. The path of least resistance stays at most sideways or downward in the absence of a catalyst to break that cycle.

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    Instead of hoping for a recovery, investors should be cautious in this situation. There is not any concrete proof that things are getting better. If anything, the correlation between on-chain contraction and technical weakness indicates that the market is still in the distribution stage rather than the accumulation stage.

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    Whether XRP is able to stabilize above its current support will determine what to expect going forward. If that level breaks, the absence of strong support zones below it increases the likelihood of additional declines. If it holds, the asset might keep consolidating, but any upward movement is probably going to be constrained in the absence of a resurgence in network activity.

    At the moment, XRP’s situation is not improving. At best, they are stagnating, and at worst, they are getting worse.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
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