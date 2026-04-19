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    'All Banks Will Use Ethereum,' Pro-Crypto Lawyer Sparks Debate

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 13:56
    A bold Ethereum claim from Raoul Pal has sparked reactions from Bill Morgan and other X users, some of whom dismissed the bullish claims.
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    'All Banks Will Use Ethereum,' Pro-Crypto Lawyer Sparks Debate
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    Ethereum became the topic of discussion earlier today after the renowned pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan weighed in on a bullish post that addresses Ethereum's potential with banks.

    The post, which has sparked debates across the crypto community, claimed that the global banking system would eventually depend on Ethereum at some point in the future.

    Community dismisses bold Ethereum claims

    The claims were made by Raoul Pal, an Ethereum advocate and macro investor. In his statement, Pal countered the viral narrative that Ethereum is dead, describing the narrative as hilarious.

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    According to Pal, banks tend to adopt technologies with strong "Lindy effects," noting that they are systems that have proven resilience over time.

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    He believes that Ethereum fits perfectly into such technologies, which makes it suitable to become the right financial infrastructure for banks.

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    As such, he declared that all banks will soon begin to rely on Ethereum for their financial operations.

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    Morgan reacts

    While Morgan's reaction was not entirely direct about whether he is in support or not, commentators disagreed with the narrative, noting that the reverse will be the case. Morgan only quoted the claims in what seemed like sarcasm.

    The debate was triggered by an XRP-based developing situation involving FXRP, where cross-network bridging has been temporarily paused as a precaution following an rsETH-related incident.

    Notably, the pause affects transfers between networks such as Flare and Ethereum, leaving users unable to redeem FXRP held off the Flare network until assets are bridged back. Despite this, core operations on Flare remain fully functional.

    #Ethereum #XRP #Ethereum Price Prediction
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