A$10 Million Penalty On Binance Australia Derivatives Over Hurting Clients Financially

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Bloomberg has reported that a Binance Australia entity has been hit with a massive A$10 million ($6.9 million) fine for actions that have led to millions of dollars in losses faced by the company’s customers.

The court found that a local entity that had operated the Binance Australia Derivatives had misclassified the majority of its customers, leading them to tremendous financial losses.

AUD 10 million fine imposed on Binance’s branch in Australia

The recently published piece by Bloomberg has revealed that Binance Australia Derivatives, operated by Oztures Trading Pty Ltd have made failures with over 85% of their local customers. All these users were misclassified as wholesale clients between July 2022 and April 2023.

This error made it possible for hundreds of retail investors and traders to access high-risk crypto-based derivatives without using the safety measures necessary in accordance with the Australian legislation, as claimed by the court.

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The Australian court has imposed a A$10 million penalty on Binance Australia Derivatives https://t.co/vtTVOkmIcD — Bloomberg (@business) March 27, 2026

Binance admitted that the aforementioned errors have exposed nearly 600 clients to high-risk and complex crypto trading products. This resulted in customers losing A$8.66 million in trading losses and roughly A$4 million in fees paid by the victims of the failures, according to a press release issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The court stated that the problem took place due to the deficient systems that were used for onboarding customers, as well as “weak compliance oversight and inadequate staff training.”

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The ASIC chairperson, Joe Longo, stated that it was by no means a technical breach, but it directly brought on A$12 million losses to the platform’s clients. The chair also stressed that this case shall serve as a crucial warning to global crypto companies that are operating in Australia at the moment.

Not the first regulatory issue faced by Binance

The Binance exchange has been constantly facing regulatory scrutiny over the past few years. Besides, its founder and crypto influencer, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stepped down from his CEO post in November 2023, and spent four months in prison, with Binance paying a multi-billion-dollar fine.

In 2025, CZ was pardoned by US President Donald Trump, and he remains the largest Binance shareholder, who influences the company’s policy and strategy. The position of the CEO has been filled with a top executive from Binance, Richard Teng.

Binance has been taken to court and chased by regulators for failures in compliance, lack of licenses while operating in certain countries, and accusations of money laundering.