9/10 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are in Green, But There's a Catch

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Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has shown a surface-level improvement in the majority of tracked on-chain metrics, with nine out of ten indicators showing positive trends. After a decline, this initially appears to be a move in the direction of recovery. However, the underlying data does not entirely support a clear bullish narrative, and the price structure still reflects a larger bearish context.

Activity through the roof

Several areas are seeing an increase in on-chain activity. Increased participation is indicated by the rise in active sending addresses. Additionally, there has been an increase in exchange outflows, which is generally seen as an indication that holders are transferring assets off exchanges, which is frequently linked to accumulation behavior. Additionally, exchange reserves expressed in USD have increased, suggesting that the ecosystem's capital exposure is increasing.

The data inflow is the source of the issue. Both overall and moving average exchange inflows are increasing concurrently. Both the overall inflows and the seven-day average inflow show a significant increase. This signal is not neutral. Increasing inflows typically indicate that more tokens are being moved to exchanges, which typically precedes selling pressure, as opposed to long-term holding.

Key metrics on the rise

Increases in both inflows and outflows indicate increased activity, but not necessarily accumulation. Large holders frequently reposition or exit during distribution phases. This ambiguity is reinforced by netflow data. The recent positive shift indicates that inflows are catching up, even though the most recent figure is still negative, indicating that outflows still slightly predominate. Any bullish interpretation based solely on outflows is weakened by that change.

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Technically speaking, price action is compressed close to local lows, and SHIB is still trading below important moving averages. Reversal structures have not yet been verified. Although there is short-term consolidation, it is occurring beneath resistance levels rather than above them.

Although the metric dashboard appears robust at first glance, the composition of those signals is more important than their quantity. Gains in activity and participation are offset by increases in indicators linked to selling pressure.

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Inflows must slow down, while outflows and holder retention continue to be the main drivers of SHIB's sustainable recovery. The current configuration will lean more toward an unstable equilibrium than a verified trend reversal until that balance changes.