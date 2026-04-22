56% Memecoin Trading Volume Rally, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sleeping With 0 Netflow

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With exchange netflows hovering close to zero while the larger memecoin market is rapidly heating up, Shiba Inu is currently in a neutral but possibly misleading position due to the local price increase. Inflows and outflows do not clearly dominate on-chain data, indicating that neither accumulation nor distribution is strongly indicated at this point. That kind of balance frequently precedes a bigger move, but the direction remains unknown.

Memecoins arise again

Memecoin activity is clearly on the rise again. Over the last 30 days, the sector's total market capitalization has increased by about 15.58%, or $35.6 billion. Trading volume has increased even more dramatically, reaching about $3.79 billion, a 56.14% increase. In contrast, Bitcoin's market capitalization has increased by about 14.06% during the same period, demonstrating the rotation of capital into riskier assets.

Despite this, SHIB is not moving decisively enough. After a protracted decline, price action remains constrained, trading in a narrow range close to local lows. The fact that the asset is still below important moving averages suggests that the larger bearish structure has not been broken yet. Early indications of stabilization exist, but not enough to support a trend reversal.

Netflows are completely neutralized

This uncertainty is strengthened by the zero netflow reading. A flat reading indicates that market participants are not making any commitments, in contrast to strong negative netflows, which would imply accumulation, or positive netflows, which usually indicate selling pressure.

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On the other hand, increasing activity metrics, such as active addresses and consistent exchange flows, indicate that participation is subtly rising. This is consistent with the larger story of memecoins, where speculative inflows are being driven by a resurgence of interest.

The most important thing for investors is timing. SHIB is positioned within the current memecoin revival, but it is not at the forefront. As momentum increases, lagging assets frequently follow if capital keeps entering the industry. Any upside move runs the risk of not being sustainable in the absence of a distinct accumulation phase.

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Whether this neutral state resolves into accumulation will determine the next stage for SHIB. Until then, it continues to be a passive player in an otherwise active market.