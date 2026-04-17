$500 Million USDC Minted on Solana as Bitcoin's $78,000 Breakout Gains Liquidity Support

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing one of the most dynamic moments of the year as Bitcoin has surpassed the psychological $78,000 mark for the first time in two months. This breakout is accompanied by a strong inflow of liquidity; on the Solana blockchain alone, 500 million USDC were issued within a short period of time, according to Whale Alert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main catalyst for growth was a sharp positive shift in geopolitics. The market reacted to news of a possible deescalation in the Middle East. Statements from the parties about opening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping triggered a drop in oil prices below $80 for WTI and a sharp rise in risk assets — first of all BTC.

BTC/USD price chart with Whale Alert post, Source: TradingView

USDC printing press: 500 million “in the moment”

Against this backdrop, the Whale Alert system recorded the creation of two batches of 250,000,000 USDC, worth a total of $500 million in Circle’s treasury. The majority of the new issuance was deployed on the Solana network, bringing the weekly stablecoin issuance volume on this chain to a record $3.25 billion in 2026.

Advertisement

Historically, such large USDC issuances precede phases of active buying or are used by institutions to collateralize margin positions amid rising volatility.

Despite the euphoria, experts from Glassnode and JPMorgan warn of a “sell wall” and potential profit-taking. Support is now located in the $75,000-$76,000 range. The ceiling for BTC in this rally is marked at $86,796, where the 200-day moving average is currently stretching.