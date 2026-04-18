+400 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added on Exchanges: Rally Faith Fades

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Shiba Inu is clearly stagnating, and the most recent on-chain data supports a narrative that has been developing for weeks: market players are getting ready for distribution rather than positioning for a breakout.

Massive exchange inflow

The Inflows to Exchanges metric shows the biggest change. The total amount of exchange reserves has increased to about 81.5 trillion SHIB, indicating a discernible rise in the supply that is accessible on trading platforms. Simultaneously, exchange netflow has increased by almost 6%, with approximately +400 billion SHIB entering exchanges in a brief amount of time. Capital moving onto exchanges usually indicates an intention to sell rather than hold, so this type of movement is rarely neutral.

The increase in average inflow and outflow metrics lends more credence to this interpretation. While outflow activity is also increasing, indicating active repositioning rather than long-term accumulation, the mean exchange inflow has increased, indicating that larger transactions are entering exchanges.

Things might get even worse

This uncertainty is reinforced by SHIB on the price chart. Just below the 50 EMA, the asset is trading in a narrow consolidation range, with no discernible attempt to recover higher resistance levels. In comparison to earlier impulsive phases, the structure is flat, volatility is compressed and volume is still comparatively muted.

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Additionally, the larger context is not helpful. There is not much narrative support for meme coins right now, and there is not much liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. Assets like SHIB find it difficult to draw the speculative inflows required for long-term rallies in these circumstances.

The contrast between strength and stability is particularly noticeable. SHIB is not strong, but it is stable. Instead of building up for a move higher, the increase in exchange supply implies that holders are either hedging or getting ready to sell. The likelihood of a downside continuation is still high unless SHIB can absorb this incoming liquidity and push firmly above its short-term resistance levels.