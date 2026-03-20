3,030% Netflow Change Volatility Rocks Dogecoin Amid Sentiment Shift, What's Next?

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Dogecoin futures netflow fell as much as 3,030% in the last 12 hours as the market saw increased volatility in this time frame.

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According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin futures netflows have fallen across most hourly time frames, as traders cut positions amid a defensive stance on the markets.

Dogecoin fell for three days straight, reaching a low of $0.091 on March 19. Elon Musk's "Dogefather" post featuring an AI-generated video created via Grok failed to lift the price yesterday, with Dogecoin continuing its decline.

On March 19, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reposted an AI-generated video on X, in which his avatar was holding a Shiba Inu dog from which Dogecoin's logo draws its inspiration.

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Musk's avatar says playful lines drawn from the character Vito Corleone's (played by Marlon Brando) dialogue in the opening scene of the iconic Hollywood film "The Godfather" (1972): "You come to me on the day of my DOGE's wedding and you ask me for my private key. Are you even a friend? You don't even think to call me the DOGEfather?"

Traders stay defensive

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was little changed in the last 24 hours, up 0.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.0935, but down 6.99% weekly.

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The futures market is suggesting defensive positioning, with various metrics in red. Dogecoin's open interest fell 5.9% in the last 24 hours to $1.02 billion. Dogecoin's volume in derivatives also fell in this time frame by 28.04% to $1.74 billion.

In the last 12 hours, Dogecoin saw more futures outflow, according to CoinGlass data. This came in at $234.16 million, while futures outflow came in at $222.08 million, representing a 3,030% netflow drop.

The Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-1 on Wednesday to leave its key interest rate unchanged, a move that was widely anticipated by investors.