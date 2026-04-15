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    3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Stuck

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 11:16
    Shiba Inu has clearly been stuck in the same price range for weeks now, and it is pretty clear why.
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    3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Stuck
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    At the moment, Shiba Inu is in a state of textbook stagnation. Following a protracted downtrend, SHIB has been trading sideways at $0.0000058-$0.0000060, with very tight price action and decreasing volatility. All of the major moving averages on the chart indicate compression, and there are no significant breakout attempts.

    This is a market without direction, not accumulation with strength. These are the three main causes of SHIB's impasse along with potential solutions. 

    Narrative behind meme coin is weak

    Hype has always been SHIB's primary motivator. At the moment, that story is mostly missing. Attention has turned to other industries like AI tokens, DeFi infrastructure and tokenized real-world assets as retail participation has decreased. 

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    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingVIew

    Whether it is through social momentum, significant listings or ecosystem advancements, SHIB requires a revitalized narrative cycle. Liquidity does not reappear without attention. SHIB will naturally profit if meme coins gain popularity again. 

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    Market has very little liquidity

    Many altcoins, including SHIB, are seeing a decline in volume. This is evident on the chart, which shows low volume, narrow candles and rapid absorption of any price movement. Price trends are impossible without liquidity. This is what fixes it. Movement would probably be unlocked by a macro liquidity return, either through the breakout of Bitcoin or more general market inflows. SHIB only needs money to go back into altcoins; it does not need to take the lead.

    Long-term value proposition: Unclear

    SHIB has trouble with positioning, in contrast to more recent narratives. It has not completely developed into a powerful utility-driven asset, but it is also no longer a pure meme coin. This puts it on an uncomfortable middle ground. What is the solution?

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    SHIB either demonstrates actual use through its ecosystem (Shibarium, burns, etc.) or intensifies its position as a high-beta speculative asset. As of right now, it is not very popular in terms of both utility and hype. What to anticipate next: SHIB is coiling more from inactivity than from strength.

    Some reflection of returning market activity would be indicated by a break above the $0.0000065-$0.0000070 zone. The downside opens once more with a loss of the $0.0000055 price level.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
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