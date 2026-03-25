+233% XRP Spot Flow in One Hour: Are Whales Getting Active?

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The most recent spike in spot flows is a clear indication that XRP is entering a phase, where short-term capital activity is beginning to matter more than its broader trend.

Spot flows flips to bullish side

As of this writing, XRP has seen a +233% increase in spot flow over a one-hour period. That is not the sound of a store. Larger participants repositioning, whether for distribution or accumulation, is usually reflected in movements of that size. However, which side of that equation is being played out depends on the context.

XRP is still in a wider downward trend on the price chart, trading below its major moving averages and finding it difficult to break the pattern of lower highs. Simultaneously, the asset began to form a short-term ascending structure with higher lows, indicating a weakening of selling pressure. As a result, there is conflict between the growing local strength and macro bearish structure.

Increased spot flows

Another layer is added by the spike in spot inflows. Increased spot flow is typically a sign that capital is entering the market directly, as opposed to through derivatives, which is frequently a better indication. It suggests that the underlying asset has actually been purchased or repositioned. That is bullish in and of itself. However, if big holders are transferring assets onto exchanges in order to sell into strength, inflows may also come before distribution.

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The timing of the flow increase in the current configuration corresponds with XRP testing local resistance. This makes the moment crucial. In the event that the inflows indicate accumulation, XRP should start to break through surrounding resistance levels and try to recover the 50 EMA. That would support the theory that whales are setting themselves up for a temporary recovery.

The interpretation quickly changes if the price does not react to the +233% spike. It implies that, rather than raising the price, which is usually a bad sign, the inflows are being absorbed as sell-side liquidity.

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For investors, the lesson is simple. The spike in flow is a signal rather than a conclusion. The likelihood of a move is increased, but the direction is not. Whether or not the price follows through will determine the next stage. Even with whales stepping in, XRP is still structurally weak without that confirmation.