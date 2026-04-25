184 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added Amid Weekend Market Trading Spree

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With over 184 billion SHIB flowing into exchanges during a brief spike in market participation, Shiba Inu is witnessing a notable increase in exchange-related activity.

Is pressure rising?

Rarely does this type of movement occur in isolation, and the underlying metrics indicate that volatility in the larger cryptocurrency market may be about to increase. Exchange inflow totals have clearly increased, according to CryptoQuant data, and the 7-day average of inflows has also risen. This suggests increasing sell-side pressure, or at the very least, preparation for it.

Large token movements onto exchanges usually indicate an intention to either liquidate, hedge, or engage in active trading during anticipated price movements. Concurrently, there has been a slight increase in exchange reserves, which supports the notion that the market is getting instant access to more supply. Net flow is still positive, indicating that inflows are exceeding outflows. Although it tilts the short-term structure toward more friction at resistance levels, it is not intrinsically bearish.

Shiba Inu is back in growth

Following a protracted downward trend, SHIB is creating a modest ascending channel on the price chart. Although the higher timeframe moving averages, especially the 100 and 200 EMA, are declining, this is still a positive development. This restricts upside momentum unless there is substantial volume supporting a breakout.

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The combination of increasing inflows and comparatively steady price action is noteworthy. That usually precedes growth. That kind of liquidity is not quietly absorbed by markets forever; eventually it resolves through volatility, either as a breakout or a sharp rejection.

The rise in large transaction inflows is another important indicator. This suggests that bigger players are actively positioning themselves. Their presence alone tends to amplify price swings, but whether they are distributing or getting ready for a move depends on follow-through.

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Will volatility therefore rise? The evidence strongly suggests that it will. Prior to a release, price action is usually compressed by high inflows, expanding reserves, and increased activity from large holders. At the moment, SHIB is in that phase of compression.

One thing is certain, even though the direction is still unknown: the market is not likely to remain silent for very long, as the conditions for a big move are developing.