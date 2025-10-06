AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $1,610,000,000 in Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Momentum Still Lagging

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 12:26
    Cardano price in spotlight as ADA open interest set to trigger new reset
    Advertisement
    $1,610,000,000 in Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Momentum Still Lagging
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has seen an uptick in its open interest in the last 24 hours as investors committed 1.89 billion ADA, valued at $1.61 billion. The increased open interest suggests investors are anticipating a surge in momentum, but the price has yet to register a significant gain.

    Advertisement

    Bullish futures, as ADA's volume hinders breakout

    The spike in open interest signals investors are bullish about the asset and betting on it to surge. For clarity, open interest refers to the total sum of unsettled active futures contracts that investors have committed to ADA. The confidence of these investors could trigger a price gain for the coin.

    CoinGlass data shows that those bullish about Cardano’s potential are basically from the Binance, Bitget, Gate and Bybit exchanges. Binance traders lead with 380.82 million ADA worth $324.03 million. Bitget, Gate and Bybit invested $306.77 million, $274.09 million and $266.57 million, respectively.

    Despite this positive sentiment, the price momentum is still lagging and has not climbed correspondingly to the uptick. As of press time, Cardano is changing hands at $0.8519, representing a 1.31% decline in the last 24 hours.

    Earlier, the ADA price peaked at $0.8637, but as capital rotated into Bitcoin and BNB, some market participants went for profit. This has affected buying interest, as trading volume has dropped by 10.68% to $1.14 billion within the same time frame.

    With Bitcoin on a bullish rally, Cardano’s breakout might take a while to occur. Notably, ADA has been known to underperform when BTC is on an upward trajectory. For instance, in May 2025, when Bitcoin soared, Cardano suffered an 8% decline.

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, Cardano’s Bollinger Bands suggest that the coin might be undervalued. If holders stop their profit-taking move and support the asset by actively transacting the coin, it could flip $1, as it has room for growth.

    Institutional interest fuels optimism for Cardano

    Meanwhile, in a significant institutional adoption move, Cardano has entered into a partnership with NEAR protocol, an artificial intelligence (AI) blockchain. The collaboration will see users who trade crypto assets across different blockchains without being concerned about safety and other details.

    The collaboration is expected to increase adoption for Cardano and might impact the price outlook in the long run. Additionally, the approval of the Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Oct. 26, 2025, could trigger more institutional adoption.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:01
    Binance Announces Hot Crypto Listing: New Perpetual Contract Added
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 11:24
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:26
    $1,610,000,000 in Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Momentum Still Lagging
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:01
    Binance Announces Hot Crypto Listing: New Perpetual Contract Added
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 11:24
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all