+160 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Unexpected Surge of Bearish Strength

Despite a small attempt at short-term stabilization, Shiba Inu is exhibiting structural weakness, and on-chain data indicates growing sell pressure rather than a recovery.

Shiba Inu's exchange flows

The sharp increase in exchange netflow, which rose by more than 160 billion SHIB in just one day, is the most noteworthy development. An already precarious market structure is put under more strain when holders move tokens onto exchanges with the intention of selling, as this type of inflow usually indicates.

Price action is a reflection of this disparity. SHIB is not in an uptrend, suggest major moving averages and the longer-term structure of the asset. Although the asset has developed a short-term rising trendline, there is no volume confirmation for this weak structure. The more general bearish trend is still in place because the recent bounce is weak and does not break the pattern of lower highs.

The bearish outlook is further reinforced by the rise in exchange reserves. Growing reserves are a sign of an expanding supply that can be liquidated, which tends to limit any attempts at upside. This incoming supply is likely to absorb any short-term demand, preventing long-term rallies.

Advertisement

Keeping eye on those levels

Technically speaking, a few levels are noteworthy. The immediate resistance lies in the $0.0000065-$0.0000067 range, where prior attempts at recovery have failed. Above that, the $0.0000075 region is in line with a crucial moving average cluster, making it a more formidable barrier that must be overcome for any significant trend change.

The current support on the downside is the $0.0000055-$0.0000057 zone. However, this level seems vulnerable in light of repeated tests and mounting sell-side pressure. Lower demand zones could become accessible if a breakdown occurs below it.

Advertisement

There is no obvious bullish divergence forming, and momentum indicators are neutral to weak. Additionally, there is no indication of accumulation in volumes. Rather, it seems that the market is in a distribution phase, where exits outweigh entries.

The most important lesson for investors is that any growing bullish momentum may be disrupted by this inflow-driven pressure. The likelihood is still skewed toward more declines or extended consolidation close to lows, rather than a sustained recovery, unless SHIB can absorb this supply and regain resistance levels.