120 Billion SHIB: Unknown Whale Aggressively Expands Shiba Inu Portfolio, Trader Who Predicted 700% XRP Boom Breaks Down Bitcoin Price Situation, Jim Cramer Questions Crypto in True Crisis: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Massive SHIB accumulation: An anonymous whale snapped up 120 billion SHIB ($740,000) in just 48 hours, signaling a "smart money" bet on a Shiba Inu breakout.

Bitcoin’s "make or break" week: Legendary trader DonAlt warns that BTC must close the week above $71,000; failure to hold this level could trigger a "nightmare" correction.

Cramer vs. crypto: Jim Cramer questions whether Bitcoin is a true safe haven during global crises, despite BTC outperforming gold’s recent 15% historic crash.

Friday "Day X" alert: Markets brace for a massive $13.5 billion options expiry and an SEC deadline for 91 crypto ETFs (including Solana and XRP).

Unknown Shiba Inu whale accumulating SHIB amid global updates

An anonymous whale added a colossal 120 billion SHIB to his portfolio today. The purchase took place when the token was trading around $0.0000061, which many meme cryptocurrency experts call the "smart money" zone for Shiba Inu. According to Arkham data, the total value of assets in this wallet now stands at $12.6 million, and although Ethereum holds the lion’s share with an estimated $11.86 million, Shiba Inu still represents a significant remaining portion of the portfolio.

This wallet began accumulating Shiba Inu no more than two days ago and has already absorbed the equivalent of $740,000 worth of SHIB through just three large transfers. The reason behind this may be the investor’s desire to reallocate a portion of his assets into a proxy bet on Ethereum, of which he is a major holder.

Wallet '0x825964f329aCE6ee3B802F902b14FB39A5e5DEfd' Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer History, Source: Arkham

Considering that Shiba Inu is the largest meme token on Ethereum, and typically when the main altcoin rises, beta plays like SHIB tend to post even faster gains.

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What will be interesting to watch is not how much more SHIB and Ethereum the whale will continue to accumulate but when he starts selling them. That could become a signal that medium-term large investors who entered in anticipation of growth, but were actually at the start or even the middle of the rally, begin to exit as cryptocurrency prices have already shown a meaningful rebound since mid-February.

Bitcoin on edge: “All or nothing” in legendary DonAlt’s forecast

Another major piece of news this morning on the crypto market was a forecast by the trader known as DonAlt, who became famous for his phenomenal prediction of a 700% surge in XRP’s price in 2024-2025. In a fresh post, DonAlt published a theoretical breakdown of the Bitcoin situation, and his verdict is harsh — the current week will determine the fate of the leading digital asset for the coming months.

On the chart he attached to his outlook, a clear lifeline for BTC can be seen, where after the turbulent events of 2025, the price returned to the area around $70,000. DonAlt wants to see this week close above the green zone. Otherwise, from the standpoint of his technical analysis, “we are cooked.”

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If bulls fail to hold this foothold by the end of the week, the technical picture, in DonAlt’s view, will turn into a nightmare for bullish-minded investors, opening the path to a deeper correction.

$BTC



I'd like to see this week close above green

Otherwise TA wise we're kinda cooked

Fingers crossed even if we don't close above it's just chop pic.twitter.com/KwDVyNrmJZ — DonAlt (@DonAlt) March 25, 2026

Despite alarming signals, he warns against rushing into bets on a decline or opening short positions. According to DonAlt, this is a risky idea right now, as the price, besides already being low, may also represent a bear trap as selling at the level of historical support is a classic mistake by newcomers.

On one hand, there is fear of macroeconomic instability. On the other hand, there is irrational faith in BTC and expectations that, since it fell first, it should also be the first to start rising.

Others, like DonAlt, prefer to rely strictly on numbers and keeps his focus on how the weekly candle will close. Above $71,000, a powerful rebound awaits, or below that level the market would face turbulence and a prolonged decline.

Jim Cramer strikes at “safe havens,” including cryptocurrencies

Amid all the price turbulence, whale movements and Bitcoin forecasts, Jim Cramer is back in the spotlight again. This time, primarily because of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, he questioned the effectiveness of traditional defensive assets and, of course, cryptocurrencies.

In his latest tweet, Cramer essentially said that regardless of how events unfold, market participants should ask themselves whether gold or cryptocurrency has actually worked during a real crisis. Because, as Cramer himself noted, all he has seen are margin calls.

No matter what happens we have to question whether either gold or crypto "worked" in a true crisis. All I saw were margin calls and people who should just play the prediction markets... — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 25, 2026

Cramer’s words come at a time when the markets are behaving in an extremely unusual way. Gold, despite its status as a safe-haven asset, is experiencing historically fast declines. In March 2026, it fell by almost 15%, showing the worst five-day period for the metal since 1983. Bitcoin, at the same time, is showing surprising resilience. Since the beginning of the conflict, it has risen by about 12% and is now trading around $71,000.

As for margin calls, experts explain that the drop in gold is being driven by traders who are forced to sell profitable positions in the metal to cover losses in other sectors amid a sharp increase in volatility.

Cramer may doubt both gold and cryptocurrency, yet the real numbers show that this time, the digital gold is coping with its role as a defensive asset better than its physical predecessor.

Crypto Market Outlook: Calm before “Friday storm”

From midweek, it can be said that the crypto market is in a waiting phase ahead of large-scale Friday events. However, despite local volatility, the trend structure remains bullish, which is visible not only in terms of the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum but also in the rise of altcoins attracting peak attention, such as HYPE and TAO.

This Friday also marks day X. First, it is the SEC deadline on 91 ETF applications, including Solana, Shiba Inu and XRP, which coincides with the expiration of Bitcoin and Ethereum options worth $13.5 billion, creating peak volatility for the entire quarter.