1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) 24-Hour Threshold No Longer Working Out

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As price action and on-chain metrics start to separate in a manner that usually attracts volatility, Shiba Inu is sending conflicting, and increasingly alarming, signals.

Most dramatic decline

The most noteworthy development is the dramatic decline in exchange outflows. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB has been unable to sustain the one-billion-token threshold. On the surface, that change might seem insignificant, but structurally it is significant.

It is common to interpret exchange outflows as a stand-in for accumulation. Large token withdrawals from exchanges typically indicate that investors are transferring assets into cold storage, which lessens the pressure to sell right away. Declining outflows, on the other hand, suggest weakening accumulation or even a move to hold assets on exchanges, where they are more likely to be sold.

The price structure of SHIB is still categorically pessimistic. The asset is still trading below important moving averages, such as the 26 and 50 EMAs, which serve as dynamic resistance. The pattern of lower highs has been reinforced by the failure of several recent breakout attempts. This implies that sellers quickly assimilate any short-term optimism.

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Another degree of uncertainty is added by volume conditions. The general level of trading activity is steadily decreasing, suggesting a decrease in involvement. Although a volatility squeeze or reversal may occasionally be preceded by lower volume, in this case it is more indicative of waning interest than accumulation. There is no indication that the price is being supported by aggressive buying.

Outflows increasing

This larger picture is consistent with the decline below the $1 billion outflow threshold. It implies that fewer tokens are being removed from exchanges, indicating that there is still plenty of supply for pressure to sell. This, when paired with a weak technical structure, makes it more likely that the downside will continue than that it will recover.

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The conclusion for investors is clear: prudence is still necessary. The asset will probably continue to be under pressure until SHIB can recover important resistance levels and show a definite return of demand in both price action and on-chain metrics.

In the future, traders should keep an eye out for either a breakdown below recent support levels or a clear recovery of the 50 EMA with increased volume. The data is currently bearish, and SHIB has not yet demonstrated any strong indications of a reversal.