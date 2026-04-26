$0.9 to $13 XRP Roadmap: Analyzing the 9-Year Pattern Behind the Latest XRP Price Prediction

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Well-known analyst Ali Martinez updated his long-term forecast for XRP , based on the structure of a massive ascending triangle that has been forming on the monthly chart since 2017. According to his analysis, the coin is trapped within a 9-year triangle, and a breakout from it could be historic.

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The $0.90 level acts as an ultimate floor, and even in the case of local corrections, this level remains a key defense of the bullish trend. The most notable part of the forecast is the upper boundary of the pattern, which points to a potential move toward $13.57 per XRP - a technical target confirmed by the height of the formation and Fibonacci levels.

A multi-year triangle on $XRP points to $0.90 as a potential bottom for the bear market and $13 as a target for the next bull run. pic.twitter.com/hivhREjZIO — Ali Charts (@alicharts) April 25, 2026

Inside the $0.90 support zone that whales are currently defending

While charts draw triangles, on-chain metrics are showing increased activity. According to Santiment data on Friday, around 35 million XRP were withdrawn from exchanges within 24 hours. This is the sixth largest daily outflow in 2024. Similar spikes in February and March already led to price jumps of 20-50%.

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In addition, U.S. spot XRP ETFs have been growing for three consecutive weeks , adding $82.88 million and bringing total assets under management to $1.1 billion.

XRP total exchange outflows, Source: Santiment

The final argument comes from CryptoQuant metrics, which show that large holders have, for the first time in a long period, moved from a selling phase to active accumulation. The 90-day moving average of whale inflows into XRPL has risen above zero again after spending most of early 2024 in negative territory.

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Historically, positive whale flows have preceded stronger price trends in XRP, including the rally in May-July 2024.

All things considered, a classic "spring effect" may be forming - exchange supply is decreasing, institutional demand via ETFs is rising, and the price is consolidating above key support levels.