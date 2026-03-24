AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP vs. History: After a -23% Start to 2026, Can Q2 Repeat 2017's Success?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 15:52
    XRP is down 23% to start 2026, but history tells a different story. Compare the current Q2 setup to the legendary 2017 bull run and see if a repeat performance is on the horizon.
    Advertisement
    XRP vs. History: After a -23% Start to 2026, Can Q2 Repeat 2017's Success?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    XRP is finishing the first quarter on an ambiguous note. Despite local success in March, the overall performance at the start of the year requires a close look at historical patterns before entering the second quarter. A look at XRP’s return table by CryptoRank over the past 13 years shows that the second quarter is rarely neutral. It is a time of either explosive growth or deep market cleansing.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Q2 for XRP: Bearish filter or bull trap?

    The most striking example remains Q2, 2017, when the asset posted an incredible gain of +1,109%. In 2025, last year, the second quarter closed in modest but confident positive territory at +7.12%. However, investors should also remember 2022, when Q2 delivered a decline of -59.4%.

    Article image
    XRP Quarterly Returns (USD), Source: CryptoRank

    The first quarter of 2026 is approaching its end with a negative result of -23.7%. In XRP’s history, such “red” first quarters have often preceded attempts at recovery in April-June:

    HOT Stories
    'Big Deal': Tether Signs Big Four Firm for First Full Audit Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report
    • April, the month of hope: The average April return stands at a record +24.8%. History includes years of explosive growth, such as in 2021 (+174.1%) and 2017 (+137.3%).
    • May, extreme swings: This month tends to show either massive gains (+378.1% in 2017) or serious corrections, as seen in 2021 and 2022. The average figure remains high at +25.1%.
    • June, the cooling period: Unlike the beginning of the quarter, June has historically been weaker, with an average result of -5.10%.

    Considering that 2025 closed largely in the “red zone” from September to December, and the beginning of 2026 continued the downward trend, the market is currently in an oversold state.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 14:06
    Why Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Point to $84,000 BTC as Next Price Target, Binance Rolls Out New AI Product for Trading Crypto, XRP Popularity Finally Brings Ripple USD Stablecoin to Korea: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    For XRP, the second quarter of 2026 is a moment of truth, with two possible outcomes clear: 

    • Bullish scenario: Based on April’s median return (+2.05%) and average (+24.8%), XRP price has every chance to close the next month in positive territory, breaking the streak of underperformance.
    • Conservative scenario: If XRP fails to overcome the pressure from the start of the year, a repeat of 2024 may occur, when a weak March was followed by a deep April decline (-20.8%).
    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 15:47
    SEC Chair Confirms Crypto Event Appearance Amid Recent Regulatory Milestone
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 15:42
    40 Million RLUSD Torched on Ethereum, Is Demand Falling?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 15:52
    XRP vs. History: After a -23% Start to 2026, Can Q2 Repeat 2017's Success?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 15:47
    SEC Chair Confirms Crypto Event Appearance Amid Recent Regulatory Milestone
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 24, 2026 - 15:42
    40 Million RLUSD Torched on Ethereum, Is Demand Falling?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all