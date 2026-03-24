XRP vs. History: After a -23% Start to 2026, Can Q2 Repeat 2017's Success?

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XRP is finishing the first quarter on an ambiguous note. Despite local success in March, the overall performance at the start of the year requires a close look at historical patterns before entering the second quarter. A look at XRP’s return table by CryptoRank over the past 13 years shows that the second quarter is rarely neutral. It is a time of either explosive growth or deep market cleansing.

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Q2 for XRP: Bearish filter or bull trap?

The most striking example remains Q2, 2017, when the asset posted an incredible gain of +1,109%. In 2025, last year, the second quarter closed in modest but confident positive territory at +7.12%. However, investors should also remember 2022, when Q2 delivered a decline of -59.4%.

XRP Quarterly Returns (USD), Source: CryptoRank

The first quarter of 2026 is approaching its end with a negative result of -23.7%. In XRP’s history, such “red” first quarters have often preceded attempts at recovery in April-June:

April, the month of hope: The average April return stands at a record +24.8%. History includes years of explosive growth, such as in 2021 (+174.1%) and 2017 (+137.3%).

May, extreme swings: This month tends to show either massive gains (+378.1% in 2017) or serious corrections, as seen in 2021 and 2022. The average figure remains high at +25.1%.

June, the cooling period: Unlike the beginning of the quarter, June has historically been weaker, with an average result of -5.10%.

Considering that 2025 closed largely in the “red zone” from September to December, and the beginning of 2026 continued the downward trend, the market is currently in an oversold state.

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For XRP, the second quarter of 2026 is a moment of truth, with two possible outcomes clear: