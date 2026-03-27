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    XRP Upgrade in Focus: $1 Billon Treasury Firm Highlights New Potential

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 15:52
    Potential XRP Ledger upgrade changes the game by unlocking utility with dormant XRP being put to work.
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    XRP Upgrade in Focus: $1 Billon Treasury Firm Highlights New Potential
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    In a recent tweet, $1 billion XRP treasury company Evernorth spotlights the XRPL native protocol. The XRP Ledger Lending protocol was introduced in rippled version 3.1.0 and is currently being voted upon.

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    "XRP’s native lending protocol is on the way," Evernorth wrote in a recent tweet highlighting the potential of this major XRPL upgrade.

    "Single asset vaults. Term lending with automated repayments. Confidential transfers using zero-knowledge proofs. On-chain institutional infrastructure built at the protocol level," Evernorth wrote.

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    XRP enthusiast "Bank XRP" spotlights Evernorth's insights on the XRP Ledger Protocol, referring to the XRP Ledger lending protocol as the "final piece of the XRPL stack."

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    XLS-66 changes the game as it unlocks utility by putting over $100 billion in dormant XRP to work; it utilizes native security with no need for wrapping or bridging.  

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    Evernorth plans to use XLS-66 as, in an earlier announcement, the firm called for rigorous battle-testing of the new amendment.

    According to J.A Akinyele, Ripple is taking a more proactive, AI-driven approach to strengthening XRPL security. This includes AI-assisted testing across the development lifecycle, a dedicated red team and higher standards for how changes are evaluated before they go live.

    XRP price

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.6% in the last 24 hours to $1.33 amid a broader crypto market sell-off on Friday, which has seen $514 million in total liquidations. Rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar spooked risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto-related equities.

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    The recent market decline has seen $469.22 million in long bets liquidated in the last 24 hours, while shorts came in at $45.52 million, totaling $514.77 million.

    The sell-off in the last 24 hours saw XRP volume rise, suggesting a liquidation-driven move. XRP trading volume is up 42.94% in this time frame to $2.59 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    #XRP News #XRP Ledger #XRPL
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