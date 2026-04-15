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    Original U.Today article

    XRP Signals Breakout Setup, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crosses 1 Trillion Threshold, Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 21:34
    Crypto news digest: XRP whales accumulate 20 million coins; SHIB just crossed one trillion threshold; Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin.
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    XRP Signals Breakout Setup, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crosses 1 Trillion Threshold, Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest
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    XRP whales accumulate 20 million coins

    XRP volatility hits 2026 low as whales accumulate 20 million coins. 

    The XRP price continues to trade within an abnormally tight range, according to the Bollinger Bands technical indicator as per TradingView, which has recorded a compression down to 6%. This marks the lowest volatility level since the beginning of the year and signals that a major move is expected for the XRP market.

    For comparison, in January 2026, volatility reached 10%, after which the price increased by 28% by mid-March. A similar style compression to 7.7% led to a 17% impulse within five days. Today’s 6% stands as a zone of extreme compression, where any large market order could trigger a chain reaction for XRP.

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    Declining trading volumes during such compressions often indicate the dominance of market makers and the absence of strong market drivers, keeping the price within the $1.30-$1.38 range. 

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    SHIB just crossed one trillion threshold in outflows

    Shiba Inu is seeing massive exchange outflows, hinting at quiet accumulation despite a still-weak price trend.

    With exchange outflows exceeding one trillion SHIB in a brief amount of time, Shiba Inu is exhibiting a change in on-chain behavior. That is a significant shift in the positioning of large holders, particularly in light of the months-long downtrend and low demand.

    Both exchange inflows and outflows have increased, but outflows are outpacing inflows, according to the data. Net flow is still marginally negative, with total outflows at about 1.24 trillion SHIB and inflows at about 1.13 trillion SHIB.

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    At the same time, exchange reserves are still slightly decreasing. Instead of aggressive selling, this combination usually indicates a slow removal of supply from exchanges. However, the price is not responding, at least not yet.

    Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin as price hits $2,391

    Ethereum surges against Bitcoin as bullish sentiment intensifies after its price reclaimed $2,391 amid rising greed signals in funding rates.

    The broad crypto market is once again building momentum amid the ongoing price rallies as the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) appears to be hitting the market again. On Tuesday, crypto analytics platform Santiment shared data revealing that Ethereum's funding rate is showing rising greed signals.

    After surging as high as $2,391 earlier today, Ethereum has seen its dominance over Bitcoin hit the highest level since late January. As such, the ETH/BTC ratio has surged to its multi-month high.

    While this shows that Ethereum has begun to outperform Bitcoin after weeks of extremely poor performance, Ethereum has suddenly regained its strength against Bitcoin.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ethereum #Bitcoin
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