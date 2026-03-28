XRP Sets up Bear Trap, Shiba Inu Bull Market Confirmed; If This Hits, Will Ethereum Hold $2,000? Crypto Market Review

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XRP is getting close to a crucial technical point, where what appears to be a downward trend could actually turn into a traditional bear trap. The asset’s price is currently in the $1.30-$1.35 range, having compressed into a tight structure close to the lower edge of its 2026 range. Ethereum, on the other hand, is actively defending the critical $2,000 level that, if broken, will start a spiral that will lead us to nowhere.

XRP's weak foundation

From a cursory standpoint, the trend is still negative. The dominant negative structure is reinforced by the fact that XRP is still trading below the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, all of which are sloping downward. Recent attempts to push upward have been swiftly thwarted, and lower highs remain intact. This is precisely the kind of setting where aggressive short positioning tends to develop, particularly as the price gets closer to what seems to be a weak support zone.

But the structure that is emerging here points to a more complex idea. Despite the larger downtrend, selling pressure appears to be waning, as the asset has formed a rising local trendline while holding the wider yearly low. The fact that volume has not increased much since the most recent decline suggests that the move is not very convincing. Repeated defenses of the current range, however, suggest passive accumulation, as opposed to surrender.

A bear trap is made possible by this combination. A surge of short entries, anticipating continuation toward $1.20 or lower, could occur if XRP momentarily breaks below the 2026 low.

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However, those positions become vulnerable if the breakdown fails and the price swiftly returns to the range. In that case, short covering can stimulate a strong upward trend, particularly on a market that is already in a bearish position.

Is it getting worse for Shiba Inu?

For months, Shiba Inu has been trapped in a protracted downward trend, continuously trading below the 50, 100 and 200 EMA, all of which continue to point lower. That in and of itself indicates that the macro trend has not yet reversed.

However, it appears that the foundation for a possible reversal is being established, based on the recent price behavior. For the first time in a long time, SHIB is printing higher lows on the chart, which highlights the emergence of a rising local trendline. That is not just any noise. It shows that buyers are willing to intervene earlier on each dip, and that selling pressure is progressively lessening.

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The 50 EMA is serving as immediate dynamic resistance, as the price compresses into a tightening structure at the same time. This is a crucial requirement for any confirmation that is bullish.

The short-term trend will change if SHIB is able to break and stay above the 50 EMA, which is currently located between 0.0000060 and 0.0000062. The path toward the 100 EMA, which is higher and in line with earlier rejection zones, would be made possible by that action. The idea that the downtrend is losing control would be strengthened if that level was cleared.

Not yet bull run

Until then, this is not a confirmed bull market but rather a phase of transition. Instead of generally trending upward, the asset is stabilizing. Conviction is still low because volume is still comparatively moderate, and momentum indicators do not indicate aggressive expansion.

SHIB is likely to continue moving toward higher resistance levels if it breaks above and maintains the 50 EMA. The present structure runs the risk of collapsing back into the larger downtrend and possibly returning to recent lows if it fails at this barrier once more.

Ethereum's most significant target

At $2,000, Ethereum is once again testing one of its most significant levels, both technically and psychologically. The asset’s current price behavior indicates that this level is difficult to break, at least for the time being, following a protracted downtrend that forced it from above $3,000 into a compressed range close to recent lows.

The overall framework remains pessimistic. Ethereum is still below the downward-aligned 50, 100 and 200 EMA, indicating that macro pressure is still present.

Over the past few months, every attempt at a rally has been stopped by lower highs, which has strengthened the prevailing trend. Nonetheless, a change in short-term dynamics brought about by the latest price action should not be disregarded.

The development of a rising support trendline from the most recent low, close to the $1,800 area, is noteworthy. Ethereum has been printing higher lows in opposition to this structure, indicating that buyers are gradually entering the market earlier.

Although there has not been a reversal yet, the selling momentum has definitely slowed. Demand is still present at these levels, as evidenced by the most recent decline toward $2,000, which tested and maintained that rising support.

Losing $2,000 would still be a big risk. The current stabilization phase would be invalidated, and Ethereum would probably return to the $1,800 support area if there was a clean breakdown below the rising trendline.

Ethereum is currently holding the line. At $2,000, the market is not exhibiting fear, but it is also not demonstrating a strong desire to rise. This puts the asset in a precarious position, where the medium-term course will probably be determined by the next big move.