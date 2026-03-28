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    XRP Sees Unusual Block Creation With 120 TPS, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 28/03/2026 - 14:36
    XRP throughput on XRP Ledger is growing amid an explosion in DEX transactions.
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    XRP Sees Unusual Block Creation With 120 TPS, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    XRP has registered unusual block creation activity on Ledger that highlights the network’s throughput. As highlighted by XRP Ledger validator Vet on X, there have been large numbers of transactions of over "120 transactions per second."

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    XRP community sees strong scalability ahead of bull market

    Notably, Vet noted that the network is processing these transactions without slowing down. A significant development is that these 120 TPS are occurring with 600-700 blocks. This indicates that the network is handling a lot of activity or stress and dealing with it conveniently.

    Another notable development is that despite the spike in activity, transaction fees are still low and stable. It has not led to network congestion nor has it affected transaction speed. This signals that the system is scaling well under load stress.

    Members of the community have applauded the development, noting that it could prove useful during the bull market. Usually, during such periods, activity ramps up as traders try to profit from the positive move, and the network might log more activity.

    The current scenario signals that XRP Ledger can handle massive transactions without affecting speed or cost.

    However, a user, Awesomeness, has claimed that at 200 transactions per second, he experienced a "jump in fees." He was not specific on how large the "jump" was or if it was a temporary situation.

    Overall, the sentiment is positive in the XRP community as the development highlights the ledger’s efficiency for decentralized trading operations. It also offers insights into optimization needs for peak market volumes.

    The knowledge that XRP can handle this volume of transactions per second serves as a useful stress test for scalability. It might be that Ripple Labs is anticipating a possible scaling soon, and this might just come in handy.

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    Ripple expands XRPL security and stablecoin payment testing

    Ripple had announced within the week that it is looking to strengthen XRP Ledger security with artificial intelligence (AI). The aim is to help identify and prevent vulnerabilities faster and more effectively. This will help to prevent bad actors from exploiting weaknesses.

    It might be that these preparations are part of Ripple’s preparations toward future use cases and the platform's optimization.

    Meanwhile, in the last 48 hours, XRP Ledger has also undergone testing for a stablecoin-backed Ripple Payments Delivery. There are speculations about the plans of Ripple for this "new stablecoin." Some opine that it could be a pilot move to test real-world utility when deployed.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
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