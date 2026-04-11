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    XRP Reclaims Crucial Bollinger Bands Support: Why $1.35 Breakout Is Bullish Signal for This Weekend

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 6:24
    XRP reclaims $1.35 Bollinger Bands support on the daily chart, signaling a potential move toward $1.42 for the upcoming week as buyers regain short-term control.
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    XRP Reclaims Crucial Bollinger Bands Support: Why $1.35 Breakout Is Bullish Signal for This Weekend
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The price of XRP has executed a key technical maneuver and is now confidently breaking above the middle line of the Bollinger Bands at $1.35 on the daily TradingView chart. This event officially moves the digital asset out of a phase of uncertainty into a stage of preparation for an impulsive move — most likely to the upside. 

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    A breakout above the middle band, represented by the 20-day moving average on the daily time frame, is a classic trigger for market participants. In the context of XRP, the $1.35 level acted as resistance throughout the week but managed to turn into support closer to the weekend.

    Article image
    XRP/USD daily price chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

    Now, according to the mechanics of the indicator, after a rebound from the central axis, the price will be drawn like a magnet toward the upper band, which is currently positioned at $1.42. 

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    March fractal: Why XRP's 17% rally pattern is reemerging

    Notably, the current chart configuration mirrors the situation from mid-March 2026. Back then, a similar breakout above the middle line led to a 17% rally in just five days. Right here and now, as long as the price holds above $1.35 per XRP, buyers control the market. 

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    At the same time, the band compression is reaching its limit. In this context, a breakout above the middle line is only the first step, with the second being a push toward the upper boundary. 

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    The price situation is further supported by developments around the Clarity Act in the U.S. Senate, which could have a favorable impact on XRP price action. Breaking the chart into key levels, a clear safety net emerges at $1.35. Holding this zone is a critical factor for a bullish outlook for the coming week.

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