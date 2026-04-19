XRP Posts Strongest ETF Week in 2026 With $55 Million in New Capital

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XRP has just recorded the biggest weekly inflow of the year as the broader crypto market sees sentiment flip extremely bullish, pulling demand from retail and institutional investors.

Following the rapid surge in the price of XRP seen over the last week, institutional investors have also become highly optimistic, doubling down on their investments in the XRP ETF products.

XRP records $55 million in inflows

Over the last week, the XRP ETFs saw strong daily inflows with no withdrawals seen in any of the trading sessions.

On Sunday, April 19, SoSoValue provided data revealing that the XRP ETFs have achieved their strongest weekly inflow of the year.

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Notably, they have recorded $55.39 million in total net inflows over the past week, after multiple weeks of extremely negative performance caused by the prolonged market volatility.

This marks the first time the XRP ETFs hit such an amount this year. The rebound follows a broader crypto market resurgence as XRP also recorded a price increase of over 7% during the period.

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Following the resurgence in institutional demand for the XRP-based investment products, the least capital intake the XRP ETFs recorded was $1.46 million on April 13, the rest of the days saw larger inflows.

XRP eyes breakthrough in monthly loss streak

While the positive sentiment seen in the XRP ETF market extends across the broader crypto market, XRP appears to be on track to close the month on a positive note.

This is coming after six consecutive months of steady negative returns, which started in October 2025 due to the extensive volatility caused by the major Oct. 10 crash.