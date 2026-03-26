XRP Max Pain Triggered Ahead of Friday ETF Deadline, Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vanish From Centralized Platforms, Tether CEO Reacts to Special Binance Listing of Tether Gold: Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

XRP liquidation risk: Over $11 million in long positions are at risk as XRP nears the $1.35 "max pain" level before Friday’s SEC ETF verdict.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) supply shock: A net outflow of 36.54B SHIB from exchanges suggests massive whale accumulation and a potential supply squeeze.

Binance lists Tether Gold (XAUt): Tether’s gold-backed token is now live on Binance with a "Seed Tag," supported by a $1.3 million marketing fund.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin tests $70,000 support as traders brace for a massive $14.16 billion options expiration this Friday.

Cascade of $11 million in liquidations threatens XRP ahead of SEC’s ETF verdict

Today, the XRP market has entered a phase of extreme turbulence. The “maximum pain” trigger has been activated on the futures market, as per CoinGlass. The price of XRP has come very close to levels where the largest liquidation clusters are concentrated, creating the risk of a cascading drop or a sharp surge ahead of tomorrow’s historic SEC decision.

The current price of $1.3681 is critically close to the Long Max Pain level of $1.3567. At this level, long positions worth more than $11.13 million are at risk of forced closure.

From above, the price is being pressed by the Short Max Pain level at $1.4503, where short positions worth $7.42 million are concentrated. The distance to this level is about 6%.

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XRP Liquidation Max Pain, Source: CoinGlass

The market is frozen in anticipation of the final SEC verdict on spot XRP ETF applications from Bitwise, VanEck and 21Shares. Following the classification of XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, 2026, expectations of approval are high, which has led to excessive leverage on both sides.

Market makers may attempt to shake out the most leveraged players by pushing the price toward the $1.35 level to collect liquidity ahead of a powerful move on ETF news. If the $1.35 level fails to hold, analysts warn of a drop to the next support zone at $1.26 to $1.28.

Net outflow of -36.54 billion SHIB signals large-scale accumulation by whales

According to the latest on-chain analytics data from the Arkham platform, the Shiba Inu ecosystem has recorded a massive exodus of tokens from major trading venues. Over the past 24 hours alone, the net outflow from centralized exchanges has reached a critical -36.54 billion SHIB.

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The On-Chain Exchange Flow chart for March 26 shows a sharp negative impulse, technically creating a supply crisis. Historically, such periods of mass withdrawals have preceded significant price ralliesб as market supply narrows while demand remains stable or increases.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Exchange Flow, Source: Arkham

Major players and retail investors have withdrawn assets worth more than $200 million at the current price of about $0.00000589 per SHIB.

Main sources of outflows:

Binance hot wallet recorded withdrawals of 179.94 billion SHIB.

Revolut saw an outflow of 166.15 billion SHIB.

Robinhood wallets lost 99.06 billion SHIB.

Due to the current withdrawal wave, total Shiba Inu (SHIB) reserves on exchanges have fallen to 80.9 trillion tokens. This is the lowest level in the past three years.

Paolo Ardoino welcomed listing of XAUt on Binance

Today, March 26, 2026, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino expressed support for Binance’s decision to list Tether Gold. This event marks an important stage for tokenized gold, expanding its accessibility on the world’s largest crypto platform. As part of the promotion, Binance and Tether have allocated an additional $1.3 million equivalent in XAUt for future marketing campaigns.

Key details of the Binance listing:

Date and time: Trading opens today, March 26, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. UTC.

Trading pairs: Spot pairs are available against USDT, BTC, USDC and TRY, as well as the new XAUt U pair.

Deposits and withdrawals: Users can already deposit XAUt to prepare for trading. Withdrawals will become available tomorrow, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. UTC.

Networks: The token is supported on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain.

Interestingly, Binance has applied the Seed Tag to Tether Gold. This means the asset is classified as an innovative project with potentially higher volatility and risk compared with other listings. Users may be required to pass periodic risk awareness tests to trade such assets.

The Seed Tag applied despite the fact that market capitalization of XAUt is about $2.5 billion, and according to various trackers, the asset ranks around 33 to 37 globally by market cap.

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin at epicenter of March expiration

The crypto market is facing pressure from macroeconomic factors and is preparing for a major event on Friday.

Bitcoin (BTC): Trading in the $69,500 to $71,300 range. The flagship crypto is testing psychological support at $70,000. A break below could push the price toward $68,500, where the 200-day moving average is located, while holding above $71,000 would open the path to resistance at $73,200.

Options expiration (March 27): This Friday, Bitcoin options worth $14.16 billion will expire on the Deribit exchange. The Max Pain level stands at $75,000, which may act as a price magnet until positions are closed.

Oil and inflation: Rising Brent oil prices above $100, reaching as high as $116 at one point, are intensifying inflation concerns, which is negative for risk assets.

Regulatory breakthrough: On March 17, the SEC and CFTC officially classified 16 major tokens, including BTC, ETH, SOL and XRP, as digital commodities rather than securities. This is a fundamentally positive factor that is currently being offset by macro instability.

A sideways range is expected until the end of Thursday, with potential sharp moves caused by position-hedging ahead of Friday’s expiration. Market sentiment remains neutral to bullish as long as BTC holds above $70,000.