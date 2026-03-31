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    XRP Ledger to Get New Privacy Features as Ripple Researchers Unveil Confidential MPTs

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 11:58
    Ripple researchers are designing a way for XRP Ledger to maintain confidential payment transactions.
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    XRP Ledger to Get New Privacy Features as Ripple Researchers Unveil Confidential MPTs
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    Ripple Labs’ research has introduced a new privacy feature for XRP Ledger (XRPL) to hide transaction amounts and balances while maintaining transparency on the chain. As highlighted by a community account, BankXRP, the new feature, "Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (CMPTs)," uses EC-ElGamal encryption and zero-knowledge proofs.

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    Institutional use cases drive XRP Ledger privacy push

    Notably, before this privacy boost, account balances on XRP Ledger were public, and transaction amounts could be easily accessed by anyone. However, with this upgrade, the user can hide account balances and transfer amounts.

    This is a huge leap into offering users privacy features on the XRP Ledger. It is worth mentioning that the total supply of the tokens will remain public despite the account and transaction amounts being hidden. The idea is to show that no extra tokens are secretly created and maintain transparency on the chain.

    Other information that the public can still access includes the sender and receiver’s addresses, as well as the total token supply. This way, the XRPL’s account-based system is intact, and network integrity is not compromised.

    For clarity, the new upgrade utilizes EC-ElGamal encryption, which helps to keep the token balance hidden. The zero-knowledge proof allows the platform to prove that a transaction is valid without revealing the amount sent or received.

    The benefit of this new feature to institutional users is that they would be able to keep their financial activities private, away from competitors. It will help secure corporate treasury transfers, tokenized securities and institutional trading.

    Despite these privacy features, regulators can still be allowed to audit if necessary. Institutional users can cryptographically prove their balance to auditors, and authorized parties can verify transactions when necessary.

    Meanwhile, it also supports issuer controls like "freeze" and "clawback," which are already part of the XRPL token feature.

    XRP Ledger improves security infrastructure for institutional adoption

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    The XRP Ledger’s new feature is gaining traction because many blockchains already struggle with the "privacy versus transparency trade-off."

    So, with this, XRP Ledger is closer to meeting institutional finance needs and could trigger massive adoption.

    It can be said that Ripple is doing everything to ensure XRPL meets institutions’ expectations in all aspects of demand. Recently, the firm revealed it would strengthen XRPL security with artificial intelligence.

    The goal is to provide AI-assisted testing and better efficiency in monitoring and reacting to challenges, to deal with them earlier and faster.

    #XRP Ledger #ripple
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