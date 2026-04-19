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    XRP Ledger Crosses Historic Threshold: Can Price Finally Follow?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 10:23
    XRP is seeing a substantial surge of institutional interest, with great recovery potential that can push the asset forward.
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    XRP Ledger Crosses Historic Threshold: Can Price Finally Follow?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    A significant psychological and structural milestone has been reached by XRP Ledger activity, with payment volume surpassing $1 billion in a brief period of time. This type of spike indicates a significant change in the way the network is being used, and more crucially, who is driving that usage.

    XRP's trading activity surge

    Institutional flow is the most likely cause of this increase. Current price action does not reflect speculative mania, and sustained billion-level transaction spikes without matching hype cycles are rare in retail activity. Rather, XRP is trading in a controlled recovery structure, progressively forming higher lows while staying in the $1.40-$1.45 range.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The disparity between aggressive on-chain throughput and moderate price action points more toward capital deployment than speculation. Flows connected to ETFs support this theory. According to recent data, net inflows have been consistently positive, with daily additions between $10 and $17 million and cumulative flows exceeding $1.2 billion.

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    These are not retail-sized numbers. The capital must be directed somewhere, either directly into spot markets or indirectly through liquidity provisioning and settlement mechanisms connected to XRP Ledger usage as institutional products are steadily gaining exposure.

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    Crossing 1 billion threshold

    The total net assets associated with XRP-linked instruments are rising above $1.1 billion. This shows that capital entering the ecosystem is not idle and is in line with the increase in payment volume. The fact that it is being used actively supports the case for actual demand as opposed to passive holding.

    Despite all the good things that are happening around XRP, the price of the asset is still trading below important long-term moving averages, but it has broken short-term resistance and is trying to stabilize above the mid-range zone. This indicates that the underlying increase in activity has not yet been fully priced by the market.

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    It is this mismatch between the price and fundamentals that makes things interesting. Price usually follows with a lag if on-chain usage stays high and institutional inflows continue at the current rate. Sustained capital inflows are not permanently ignored by the market.

    As of right now, XRP exhibits a combination of increasing network utility, consistent institutional accumulation and improving technical structure. That alignment is uncommon, and once resistance levels start to give way, it typically comes before more significant directional movements.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF
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