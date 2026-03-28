XRP Faces Historically Bullish April: Can New Month Deliver 24% Gain in 2026?

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The XRP market has stalled in anticipation of April, which historically has been one of the most successful months for the asset, according to price history. Amid the current consolidation around $1.34-$1.40, the possibility of repeating a historical scenario has come to the forefront, with XRP’s average April return over recent years standing at an impressive 24.8%, according to CryptoRank.

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Why April could be turning point for XRP after "red March"

March 2026 turned out to be a difficult month for the coin. After a brief surge above $1.50, the price of XRP corrected, ending the month with a negative performance of about -3%. However, this pullback is what creates a technical base for a potential rebound.

The current oversold conditions of the asset, combined with fundamental news from the U.S. and Miami, particularly from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, may serve as the necessary fuel for XRP’s growth. The main driver of optimism is not only the statistics but also expectations of regulatory decisions on several cryptocurrency ETFs, some of which are focused specifically on XRP.

XRP Monthly Returns (USD), Source: CryptoRank

If at the beginning of April the market receives a green light for the launch of new institutional products, the inflow of institutional capital could easily push prices toward the target of $1.50 and above to $1.70, which aligns with the historical 24% increase.

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Nevertheless, caution is warranted. Despite the impressive average return, the median April growth is much more modest at around 2%. This suggests that historical upside is often driven by one or two exceptionally strong years rather than consistent annual growth. Still, over an 11-year horizon, XRP has shown a high probability of posting gains in the fourth month of the year.

All things considered, April may indeed become a breakout month, but for the 24% growth scenario to materialize, the XRP price must first secure a firm hold above the $1.45 resistance level within the first week of the upcoming month.