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    XRP Confirms Golden Cross: Analyzing 30% Gap to 200-Day Moving Average

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 15:34
    XRP has confirmed a Golden Cross, but the real story is the 30% technical gap to the long-term 200-day MA.
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    XRP Confirms Golden Cross: Analyzing 30% Gap to 200-Day Moving Average
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The XRP market is showing signs of a long-awaited reversal as, after prolonged pressure observed since the beginning of the year, a "golden cross" has formed on the daily timeframe - the short-term 23-day moving average has crossed above the medium-term 50-day moving average from below, as per TradingView.

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    The main point of interest now is not the fact of the crossover itself, but the distance to the heavy resistance - the long-term 200-day moving average that is currently located at $1.8251.

    How the Golden Cross activates a 30% upside scenario

    Given the current market price of $1.4037 per XRP, the technical gap between current levels and the long-term trend stands at exactly 30%. In technical analysis, such gaps often act as a "magnet" after confirmation of a bullish impulse.

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    Among additional factors, the RSI indicator is at 50.15 - a classic neutral zone. This means the market is "unloaded", and buyers have enough room to move upward without the risk of immediate overbuying.

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    Article image
    XRP/USD price chart with moving averages, RSI, and volume profile attached, Source: TradingView

    According to volume data, the chart shows that the current consolidation is taking place at levels with high trading activity. This creates a strong foundation: the price has not simply "jumped", but has found support where interest from large players has formed.

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    Despite the positive signals, XRP needs to secure above the local high around $1.45 to confirm the seriousness of intentions to challenge the 30% gap. Therefore, for those analyzing the XRP chart, this is not an explosive pump but a methodical restoration of the trend structure. 

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    If the $1.39 level, where the 50-day moving average is located, holds as new support, the scenario of convergence with the 200-day moving average will become the main vector for the coming weeks.

    #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
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