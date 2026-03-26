Why New XRP Listing Versus PAXG May Be Game-Changer for XRPL Utility

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An event that stands out from standard expectations occurred today for XRP. Crypto exchange Bitrue announced the listing of an XRP trading pair against tokenized gold Pax Gold, issued by Paxos, on the spot market.

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There are several reasons why this event stands out for XRP, and the first one is that XRP is now available for the first time in a direct trading pair with digital gold, bypassing stablecoins such as RLUSD, USDT and USDC, or fiat, potentially turning it into a liquid bridge for investors, who want to quickly move capital from volatile crypto assets to gold.

🔥 #Gold is back in the SPOTlight and now paired with #XRP on #Bitrue! By pairing gold $PAXG directly against XRP, we reinforces our identity as the premier #XRP hub while offering TradFi diversification.



💰 Hedge market swings with $PAXG that protects your… https://t.co/kHdez64agM pic.twitter.com/PRBidlbVCR — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) March 26, 2026

Moreover, amid March volatility and with multiple options expiries and macroeconomic shocks, XRP is trading in the $1.30-$1.40 range, and the ability to instantly swap into PAXG will allow token holders to protect profits without exiting into fiat.

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From cross-border bridge to RWA powerhouse

Indirectly, this listing underscores the role of the XRP Ledger as one of the leading networks for real-world asset tokenization right now. By March 2026, the volume of tokenized assets on XRPL reached $2.3 billion.

A trading pair with PAXG, whose market capitalization exceeds $2.6 billion, confirms that XRP is no longer just a currency for cross-border transfers but a central hub for trading commodities.

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What makes this listing stand out the most is that it is unexpected. Traditionally, gold is traded against the dollar, and the creation of the XRP/PAXG pair challenges classic trading habits, promoting XRP as an independent unit of account.

Against the backdrop of the SEC’s recognition of XRP as a commodity, the listing just further strengthens this narrative.