Why 89 Million XRP Inflow to Coinbase Is Drawing Attention Before Tuesday's US Inflation Data

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At the beginning of the week, the crypto market is showing a characteristic pause, driven by the upcoming release of key macroeconomic data. The XRP community, in the meantime, is focused on the movement of the large Coinbase deposit worth $119.2 million in XRP ahead of the U.S. Producer Price Index release on April 14 recorded by Whale Alert.

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Naturally, such a large transfer immediately triggered panic sentiment among XRP holders. This is not surprising, as large transfers to exchanges are usually associated with preparation for selling, and the sale of nearly 90 million XRP in current market conditions would hardly have a positive impact on the cryptocurrency’s price.

Large XRP inflows do not always mean a crash

Still, it can be said that the transfer does not necessarily imply an immediate market sell-off. Large players often move funds to exchanges to provide liquidity or to prepare limit orders at higher levels.

At the moment, XRP is holding its position around $1.32. If no strong market impulse follows, the direct impact of such a large XRP volume — even for retail activity — will likely remain limited in terms of price effects.

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XRP/USD daily price chart, Source: TradingView

At the same time, it is hard to ignore the potential connection between this transfer and tomorrow’s industrial inflation report, which is expected to complement the picture already outlined by last week’s Consumer Price Index release.

If PPI continues to rise year-over-year following CPI, the incentive to reduce risk and activate a risk-off scenario will increase, giving ground to further rate hikes, not cuts.

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As already noted, the transfer itself does not confirm that large players are rushing to open directional positions ahead of official data. Instead, it raises the overall tension within this waiting phase currently observed on the market. Therefore, today’s transfer to Coinbase looks more like technical preparation for tomorrow’s volatility than a direct signal of an impending sell-off.