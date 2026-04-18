Why 0.00001823 BTC Level Becomes Crucial for XRP Price Outlook in April 2026

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By mid-April 2026, the XRP/BTC pair reached a critical point at the 200-week moving average — a level that has historically acted either as a foundation for a strong rebound or as confirmation of a prolonged bearish trend. While Bitcoin is trading around $77,000, XRP is showing relative strength, holding above $1.40.

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The current XRP/BTC rate stands at approximately 0.00001920 BTC, according to TradingView. The asset is in a historical support zone, attracting attention from those seeking an entry point for an “alternative” rally, considering XRP’s appeal as a key retail token.

XRP/BTC weekly chart, Source: TradingView

Why 200-week level becomes critical for XRP by April 2026

Over the past week, XRP has risen by 10%, reaching $1.44, allowing it to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum in weekly growth for the first time since January. Still, the XRP/BTC chart maintains a “death cross” structure, where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages remain above the current price, applying pressure.

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XRP’s ability to outperform the flagship in the remaining part of April directly depends on holding the current support at 0.00001921 BTC. If the candle closes below it, XRP risks turning into a “permanent falling knife” against Bitcoin. In favor of the altcoin play such fundamental factors as:

Weekly net inflows into U.S. spot XRP ETFs totaling $41.64 million as of now, while total assets under management (AUM) in these funds have stabilized above $1.1 billion.

A decision from the Senate committee regarding the Clarity Act bill, expected in late April, is likely to provide final clarity on XRP’s legal status, which could become a trigger for outperforming Bitcoin in terms of growth.

Integration of XRP and RLUSD into Exodus, and earlier into the payment infrastructure of Japanese giant Rakuten, with 44 million users estimated.

In terms of technicals, 0.00002135 BTC is the local high-low level, a breakout of which would confirm an exit from the descending wedge. The target upon a breakout would be 0.00002263 BTC — where the main liquidity cluster is located.