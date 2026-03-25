'We Engineer Volatility,' Michael Saylor on Strategy's Performance

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Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of leading asset management firm Strategy, has stirred discussions across the crypto community after casually flaunting the market volatility, as seen in Strategy’s recent performance.

In a recent post shared on X, Michael Saylor hinted that volatility is not a flaw in Strategy’s business model, describing it in a way that looks like part of the company’s design.

According to his post, Saylor revealed that the company intentionally engineers its shares to create different volatility profiles in respect to Bitcoin’s market movements.

MSTR leads market’s 30-day volatility trend

In his post, Michael Saylor shared a chart comparing the 30-day historical volatility across multiple assets, including Bitcoin and its stocks.

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To further prove his points, Saylor pointed to the wide gap between the Strategy-based assets, showing that shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) have hit a volatility mark of 71%.

While MSTR is the highest among all assets showcased, including Bitcoin, Strategy Corp (STRC) registered just 2%, the lowest among the pack.

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The comparison placed MSTR above several major market assets in volatility, including Bitcoin at about 52%, while large technology companies such as Nvidia and Tesla recorded lower figures of 37% and 34%, respectively.

In addition to this, traditional assets like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) showed far smaller volatilities when compared to MSTR.

Strategy engineering volatility

While the chart shows Strategy-associated assets representing the highest and lowest of the pack, Saylor described the difference as a deliberate strategy to offer investors multiple ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin-based performances depending on their risk tolerance.