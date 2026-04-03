Top Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Deposits 240 Billion Tokens to Coinbase After Recent Leadership Posts

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The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem today has faced a serious ideological split. While the key opinion leader, Shytoshi Kusama, is urging the community to prepare for some kind of global spiritual shift, large investors are responding with a massive move of tokens into fiat, seemingly demonstrating dissatisfaction with the new development direction.

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The discussion erupted after Kusama’s publication about the arrival of the “next appointed time.” While the community assumed this was a signal for a price rally of the token, Kusama clarified that this has nothing to do with the SHIB price and that he was referring to some kind of philosophical or religious concept, stating that his priorities no longer lie in the plane of the token’s market capitalization.

"It's not about price": Why big SHIB holders are exiting

For an asset whose price is largely built on hype and expectations of ecosystem development, such distancing of views has clearly become a cold shower for holders. And the market reacted to this metaphysical narrative almost instantly.

A large SHIB holder, who had remained silent for more than three months, executed a massive sell-off, transferring more than 241 billion SHIB, equivalent to $1.46 million to Coinbase, according to Arkham.

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Whale "0xFAE8" balance history and Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfers, Source: Arkham

This is not the entirety of their SHIB stack, and the wallet still holds nearly 125 billion SHIB worth another $750,000. Nevertheless, the initial position of 366 billion has been reduced by more than 66%, which coincidentally aligns with how Kusama distanced his statements from the token’s price.

To conclude, at this moment, Shiba Inu is showing a price-risk scenario. Project leaders are moving into unclear philosophical territory, while those who provided liquidity and price stability are sending their tokens to Coinbase as a lifeboat.

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If this rhetoric continues to replace a development roadmap, the outflow of large capital may intensify, followed by smaller holders.