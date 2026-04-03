AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Deposits 240 Billion Tokens to Coinbase After Recent Leadership Posts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 15:31
    Major SHIB whale slashed their position by 66% with a 240 billion token deposit to Coinbase this morning. The move follows Shytoshi Kusama's controversial dismissal of the $0.00055 price target.
    Advertisement
    Top Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Deposits 240 Billion Tokens to Coinbase After Recent Leadership Posts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem today has faced a serious ideological split. While the key opinion leader, Shytoshi Kusama, is urging the community to prepare for some kind of global spiritual shift, large investors are responding with a massive move of tokens into fiat, seemingly demonstrating dissatisfaction with the new development direction.

    Advertisement

    The discussion erupted after Kusama’s publication about the arrival of the “next appointed time.” While the community assumed this was a signal for a price rally of the token, Kusama clarified that this has nothing to do with the SHIB price and that he was referring to some kind of philosophical or religious concept, stating that his priorities no longer lie in the plane of the token’s market capitalization.

    "It's not about price": Why big SHIB holders are exiting 

    For an asset whose price is largely built on hype and expectations of ecosystem development, such distancing of views has clearly become a cold shower for holders. And the market reacted to this metaphysical narrative almost instantly. 

    HOT Stories
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Left Downtrend, Midnight (NIGHT)'s Fundamental Support Is In, What Are Three XRP Factors Needed for Bullish Reversal? Crypto Market Review

    A large SHIB holder, who had remained silent for more than three months, executed a massive sell-off, transferring more than 241 billion SHIB, equivalent to $1.46 million to Coinbase, according to Arkham.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Whale "0xFAE8" balance history and Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfers, Source: Arkham

    This is not the entirety of their SHIB stack, and the wallet still holds nearly 125 billion SHIB worth another $750,000. Nevertheless, the initial position of 366 billion has been reduced by more than 66%, which coincidentally aligns with how Kusama distanced his statements from the token’s price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/03/2026 - 13:21
    'Nothing to Do With SHIB Price': Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Teases Update Ahead
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    To conclude, at this moment, Shiba Inu is showing a price-risk scenario. Project leaders are moving into unclear philosophical territory, while those who provided liquidity and price stability are sending their tokens to Coinbase as a lifeboat. 

    Advertisement

    If this rhetoric continues to replace a development roadmap, the outflow of large capital may intensify, followed by smaller holders.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    Solana News Anatoly Yakovenko
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 15:24
    'Doge Not Concerned With the Bear': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Market Lull
    Dogecoin News Dogecoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all