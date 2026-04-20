Top-Rated Crypto Exchange Teases Major XRP Update

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XRP has continued to gain momentum after the recent price rally that pushed its price to dominate several major cryptocurrencies with the highest weekly gains.

While it is still a topic of discussion among many market enthusiasts, a recent mysterious post focusing on XRP has stirred curiosity across the crypto community.

BitMEX sparks XRP buzz

XRP has gained the spotlight after the world's largest crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX, shared a simple but mysterious XRP post that has gotten the attention of the crypto community.

While the content of the post simply contained "XRP," it has created buzz as it was simultaneously mimicked by OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.K.

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While neither exchange provided additional context, the timing and similarity of the posts immediately caught the attention of crypto users and the broader XRP community.

Is something big coming?

The X community showed mixed reactions ranging from skepticism and optimism regarding the vague XRP posts, demanding further explanation of the posts.

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Notably, some commentators dismissed the posts as mere engagement tactics and nothing major. They argued that the mysterious nature of such content featuring XRP is basically aimed at driving high participation from users.

However, others suggested that it could be a signal for potential major developments.

While the asset has seen increased institutional interest recently, they believe that this could be a sign of major integration from the companies.

Nonetheless, despite being vague, the post has generated excitement across the community, as XRP has shown resilience following its recent rally.

While it has stabilized above the $1.40 level, traders are positioning themselves ahead of any possible announcements, as hinted at in the posts.