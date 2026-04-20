AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top-Rated Crypto Exchange Teases Major XRP Update

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 14:34
    XRP finds spotlight as major cryptocurrency exchanges, including BitMEX, issue mysterious XRP posts that suggest a major development ahead.
    Advertisement
    Top-Rated Crypto Exchange Teases Major XRP Update
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    XRP has continued to gain momentum after the recent price rally that pushed its price to dominate several major cryptocurrencies with the highest weekly gains.

    While it is still a topic of discussion among many market enthusiasts, a recent mysterious post focusing on XRP has stirred curiosity across the crypto community.

    BitMEX sparks XRP buzz

    XRP has gained the spotlight after the world's largest crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX, shared a simple but mysterious XRP post that has gotten the attention of the crypto community.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Loses ETF Appeal to Bitcoin in $1.4 Billion Week, Binance Whale Bags Billions of SHIB Amid Asteroid Shiba Surge, Dogecoin Price Turns Green for Doge Day: Morning Crypto Report Breaking: Strategy Announces Third-Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Ever

    While the content of the post simply contained "XRP," it has created buzz as it was simultaneously mimicked by OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.K.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/20/2026 - 05:57
    You Can Now Buy XRP on WhatsApp
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    While neither exchange provided additional context, the timing and similarity of the posts immediately caught the attention of crypto users and the broader XRP community.

    Is something big coming?

    The X community showed mixed reactions ranging from skepticism and optimism regarding the vague XRP posts, demanding further explanation of the posts.

    Advertisement

    Notably, some commentators dismissed the posts as mere engagement tactics and nothing major. They argued that the mysterious nature of such content featuring XRP is basically aimed at driving high participation from users. 

    However, others suggested that it could be a signal for potential major developments.

    While the asset has seen increased institutional interest recently, they believe that this could be a sign of major integration from the companies.

    Nonetheless, despite being vague, the post has generated excitement across the community, as XRP has shown resilience following its recent rally.

    While it has stabilized above the $1.40 level, traders are positioning themselves ahead of any possible announcements, as hinted at in the posts.

    #XRP #BitMEX #OKX
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 20, 2026 - 14:17
    $293 Million Crypto Hack: Where Did Funds Go?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 20, 2026 - 13:54
    Is DeFi Dead? Wintermute CEO Gaevoy Does Not See Innovation Prospects
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Expands High-Yield Earn Series with 28.88% APR on Ethereum
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 20, 2026 - 14:34
    Top-Rated Crypto Exchange Teases Major XRP Update
    XRP BitMEX OKX
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 20, 2026 - 14:17
    $293 Million Crypto Hack: Where Did Funds Go?
    Hack News DeFi News
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 20, 2026 - 13:54
    Is DeFi Dead? Wintermute CEO Gaevoy Does Not See Innovation Prospects
    DeFi News Decentralized Finance
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all