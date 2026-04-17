Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows

Market sentiment around major altcoins finally seems to be improving after several rough weeks.

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According to the data provided by SoSoValue, there has been an uptick in institutional capital entering spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The growing institutional interest has also led to some notable bullish momentum within the altcoin sector.

Solana (SOL) has reclaimed the $90 price level while the Ripple-affiliated XRP is trading around $1.46.

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However, with Bitcoin remaining on rather shaky ground, altcoins might not be out of the woods just yet.

Much-needed recovery

The XRP ETF market is currently commanding a total market capitalization of $592.92 million.

Fund flows have remained positive for four consecutive trading days.

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The Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) leads the pack in terms of total assets with an impressive $287.20 million market cap. However, the Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) is capturing the lion's share of daily activity with $11.78 million in trading volume over the last 24 hours alone.

The Franklin XRP ETF (XRPZ) also maintains a strong foothold with a $227.15 million market cap and $4.03 million in daily volume.

The Solana ETF market is currently experiencing similar bullish momentum. The total market capitalization for SOL ETFs currently sits at $375.89 million.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is the absolute heavyweight in the category, holding a commanding $271.49 million market cap.

The Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) manages $33.91 million. Smaller offerings include funds from VanEck and 21Shares.