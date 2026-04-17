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    Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 17/04/2026 - 5:57
    Institutional capital floods back into spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Is this the much-needed recovery that the market has been waiting for?
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    Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Market sentiment around major altcoins finally seems to be improving after several rough weeks. 

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    According to the data provided by SoSoValue, there has been an uptick in institutional capital entering spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    The growing institutional interest has also led to some notable bullish momentum within the altcoin sector.

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    Solana (SOL) has reclaimed the $90 price level while the Ripple-affiliated  XRP is trading around $1.46. 

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    However, with Bitcoin remaining on rather shaky ground, altcoins might not be out of the woods just yet. 

    Much-needed recovery 

    The XRP ETF market is currently commanding a total market capitalization of $592.92 million.

    Fund flows have remained positive for four consecutive trading days.

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    The Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) leads the pack in terms of total assets with an impressive $287.20 million market cap. However, the Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) is capturing the lion's share of daily activity with $11.78 million in trading volume over the last 24 hours alone. 

    The Franklin XRP ETF (XRPZ) also maintains a strong foothold with a $227.15 million market cap and $4.03 million in daily volume.

    The Solana ETF market is currently experiencing similar bullish momentum. The total market capitalization for SOL ETFs currently sits at $375.89 million. 

    The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is the absolute heavyweight in the category, holding a commanding $271.49 million market cap.  

    The Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) manages $33.91 million. Smaller offerings include funds from VanEck and 21Shares. 

    #Crypto Exchange #ETF
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