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    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Log $2.4B in Less Than Two Weeks

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/04/2026 - 5:46
    Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have officially flipped into positive net flows for the 2026 calendar year..
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    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Log $2.4B in Less Than Two Weeks
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    Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have flipped positive for the 2026 calendar year. 

    Institutional and retail investors continue to inject capital into the flagship cryptocurrency despite a volatile market environment.

    The ETF market has seen a surge of momentum over the past two weeks. According to data tracked by SoSoValue and highlighted by ETF Store President Nate Geraci, spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded net inflows on 10 of the last 11 trading days. 

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    "Diamond hands"

    Bitcoin’s price action has been rocky (currently down roughly 35% from the record macro high it set in early October of last year), but ETF investors are showing no signs of panic.

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    In fact, during that 35% drawdown period, spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed nearly $1 billion in fresh capital.

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    Geraci praised this resilient behavior on X (formerly Twitter). "ETF investors proving to be longer-term allocators," he stated, characterizing the buyers as having "diamond hands." 

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    Instead of selling the dip, the traditional finance crowd appears to be actively accumulating Bitcoin at a discount.

    Bitcoin ETFs vs. Ethereum ETFs

    BTC products celebrate a massive winning streak, but the same cannot be said for the rest of the market.

    On April 23, spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $223.21 million in net inflows (marking day seven of a consecutive daily inflow streak). 

    On that exact same day, Ethereum spot ETFs saw their own 10-day inflow streak abruptly end. ETH products logged $75.94 million in net outflows, with nearly every product on the market seeing exits.

    "Same market. Diverging conviction," SoSoValue noted on X. 

    For now, institutional confidence remains heavily concentrated on Bitcoin as the primary digital asset.

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin dominance recently surpassed 60% for the first time this year. 

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF
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