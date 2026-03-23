Shibarium Update: Essential Infrastructure Changes Issued to SHIB Community

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In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu-focused X handle Shibizens shares a breakdown of ongoing changes to Shibarium in the last 30 days.

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According to Shibizens, Shibarium’s last 30 days were marked by a major server migration and full chain re-indexing, noting that this is not a slowdown but rather an infrastructure upgrade.

The Shibarium explorer synchronization is now nearly 45% complete, as the explorer is rebuilding from scratch, so current data remains partial.

Shibarium Update | Last 30 Days



Shibarium’s last 30 days were defined by a major server migration + full chain re-indexing.



This is not slowdown. This is infrastructure upgrade.



🔸 Explorer Sync: ~45% complete

Explorer is rebuilding from scratch, so current data is partial… pic.twitter.com/UQOAP23kWp — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) March 23, 2026

"Shibizens" addresses the discrepancies between real and visible data on the Shibarium explorer. The total number of blocks and transactions displayed was roughly 2.4 million blocks and 168 million transactions. The actual data gives the total number of blocks to be over 14 million blocks and 1.56 billion transactions. For wallets, the displayed data on the Shibarium explorer indicates five million addresses, while the real count is over 270 million addresses. Shibizens stated the reason for this discrepancy was that indexing remains incomplete. According to Shibariumscan, only 51% of blocks are indexed, according to Shibburn data.

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In this light, Shibizens added an important point to note for users: if their tokens or NFTs are not showing, it may not mean loss of assets but rather an explorer indexing delay while reassuring that the Shibarium blockchain itself remains fully intact.

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"Shibarium is not lagging. It is rebuilding at scale for what’s coming next," Shibizens added.

Shibarium layer 3 in works

Regarding Puppynet, Shibarium's testnet, Shibizens indicated that the focus is now shifting to layer 3, including Shib Alpha/ShibClaw.

Over the weekend, Shibarium participant Woofswap indicated that the Shibarium L3 is currently under testing; further information could not be obtained. Shibizens highlighted that a New L3 explorer went live on March 21 for early testing.

Meanwhile, Puppynet continues to see an increase in AI-driven automated contract activity, while blocktime remains steady at about five seconds.