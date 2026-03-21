Shibarium L3 'Currently Under Testing': When Is Mainnet Launch?

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A Shiba Inu (SHIB) dApp, Woofswap, has announced the early testing of a Shibarium Layer-3 explorer under the ShibClaw initiative. In an update shared on X, Woofswap maintained that testing was on but provided no further details as to the L3.

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Shibarium Layer-3 testing begins under ShibClaw initiative

Notably, Woofswap had previously set up a page just for testing and referenced that post in its latest update.

As users know, Shibarium is the Layer-2 blockchain built for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Therefore, a Layer 3 will naturally be built on top of the Layer 2 to increase transaction speed. It is also likely that fees could be cheaper on the L3 with specialized applications coming on stream.

Shibarium L3 - No further information available at the moment, currently under testing! https://t.co/cSx16hZeJL — WOOF (@woofswap) March 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the ShibClaw initiative , which was launched in early March 2026, enables AI agents to operate on Shibarium.

As U.Today reported, it is a shift in execution as AI agents could perform tasks and support a number of workflows for users building on Shibarium. This marks a huge step toward the Layer 3's focus on scalability.

Woofswap only announced the ongoing testing, possibly to suggest that development activity was in progress. It was silent on when the mainnet launch would take place.

Shiba Inu community reacts to Shibarium block sync progress

This silence has sparked a reaction among some users online. A community member, Felix, decried the long wait period. He claimed the patience of many users in the community has been stretched to its limit and called for action, not just words and promises.

Another user expressed excitement at the testing phase and possible rollouts to expect. This signals that users look forward to the mainnet launch so they can explore what developers have in store for them.

As far as patience goes, the Shiba Inu community continues to anticipate further updates on the syncing of blocks on Shibarium. As per the latest insight provided, only 41% of blocks have been successfully indexed .

This implies that the count of total blocks, transactions and wallet addresses on Shibarium remains low. It is worth mentioning that the update was necessitated by Shibarium’s migration to a new server. The move is meant to improve performance and general stability on the network.