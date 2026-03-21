AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shibarium L3 'Currently Under Testing': When Is Mainnet Launch?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 21/03/2026 - 15:27
    Shibarium's Layer-3 solution is currently under testing, with its mainnet launch uncertain.
    Advertisement
    Shibarium L3 'Currently Under Testing': When Is Mainnet Launch?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    A Shiba Inu (SHIB) dApp, Woofswap, has announced the early testing of a Shibarium Layer-3 explorer under the ShibClaw initiative. In an update shared on X, Woofswap maintained that testing was on but provided no further details as to the L3.

    Advertisement

    Shibarium Layer-3 testing begins under ShibClaw initiative

    Notably, Woofswap had previously set up a page just for testing and referenced that post in its latest update.

    As users know, Shibarium is the Layer-2 blockchain built for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Therefore, a Layer 3 will naturally be built on top of the Layer 2 to increase transaction speed. It is also likely that fees could be cheaper on the L3 with specialized applications coming on stream.

    Meanwhile, the ShibClaw initiative, which was launched in early March 2026, enables AI agents to operate on Shibarium.

    As U.Today reported, it is a shift in execution as AI agents could perform tasks and support a number of workflows for users building on Shibarium. This marks a huge step toward the Layer 3's focus on scalability.

    Woofswap only announced the ongoing testing, possibly to suggest that development activity was in progress. It was silent on when the mainnet launch would take place.

    Shiba Inu community reacts to Shibarium block sync progress

    This silence has sparked a reaction among some users online. A community member, Felix, decried the long wait period. He claimed the patience of many users in the community has been stretched to its limit and called for action, not just words and promises.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/21/2026 - 12:48
    Ripple Clarifies: No Official Telegram as Scam Accounts Rise
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Another user expressed excitement at the testing phase and possible rollouts to expect. This signals that users look forward to the mainnet launch so they can explore what developers have in store for them.

    As far as patience goes, the Shiba Inu community continues to anticipate further updates on the syncing of blocks on Shibarium. As per the latest insight provided, only 41% of blocks have been successfully indexed.

    This implies that the count of total blocks, transactions and wallet addresses on Shibarium remains low. It is worth mentioning that the update was necessitated by Shibarium’s migration to a new server. The move is meant to improve performance and general stability on the network.

    #Shibarium
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 14:46
    Solana Whale Unlocks $163 Million Stake at Once
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 14:05
    Solana (SOL) Reclaims $90 Amid Golden Cross Setup, Where's Price Heading?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 15:27
    Shibarium L3 'Currently Under Testing': When Is Mainnet Launch?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 14:46
    Solana Whale Unlocks $163 Million Stake at Once
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 14:05
    Solana (SOL) Reclaims $90 Amid Golden Cross Setup, Where's Price Heading?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all