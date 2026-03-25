Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Most Important Reversal: Will Zero Be Removed From Price?

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Although the market has not yet confirmed it, Shiba Inu is attempting its biggest structural change in months.

Bullish signs are there

SHIB is currently displaying early indications of a possible reversal following a protracted downtrend, characterized by steady lower highs and rejection from moving averages. The asset is starting to form higher lows and compress beneath important resistance, indicating a change from aggressive selling to controlled consolidation in the most recent price action.

That behavioral shift is significant. It implies that buyers are beginning to more efficiently absorb supply, and sellers are no longer controlling every rally.

Shiba Inu back to growth

The relationship between SHIB and the 50 EMA is currently the most significant development. After staying below this level for a long time, the price is trying to return to it. This moving average has traditionally served as a turning point between bullish and bearish momentum. Rallies usually fail as long as SHIB stays below it. But the first true structural reversal signal on the chart would be a verified break and hold above it.

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The zero removal narrative enters the picture here. The likelihood of a move into a higher price range, essentially eliminating one zero from its valuation, increases dramatically if SHIB is able to establish itself above the 50 EMA and create support there. Regaining that level would change the structure of the market, draw momentum traders and lessen the pressure to sell right away — but not because of hype. In this case, it is crucial.

SHIB is currently still testing for resistance. The market is still susceptible to rejection since the breakout has not been verified. Brief moves above resistance that swiftly reverse due to poor follow-through or general market weakness are particularly common for meme assets. Without them, the current setup runs the risk of becoming yet another botched breakout attempt, trapping SHIB in its wider downtrend.

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Therefore, while Shiba Inu might be securing the early phases of a reversal, zero removal is still a possibility rather than an outcome until the market demonstrates acceptance above resistance.