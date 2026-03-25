AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Most Important Reversal: Will Zero Be Removed From Price?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 8:38
    Shiba Inu is back at the growth stage following the breakthrough of the first local moving average resistance.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Most Important Reversal: Will Zero Be Removed From Price?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Although the market has not yet confirmed it, Shiba Inu is attempting its biggest structural change in months.

    Bullish signs are there

    SHIB is currently displaying early indications of a possible reversal following a protracted downtrend, characterized by steady lower highs and rejection from moving averages. The asset is starting to form higher lows and compress beneath important resistance, indicating a change from aggressive selling to controlled consolidation in the most recent price action.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That behavioral shift is significant. It implies that buyers are beginning to more efficiently absorb supply, and sellers are no longer controlling every rally.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Schwartz Rejects Fake Discounts for XRP Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims at Zero Removal, Is This Ethereum's (ETH) Price Redemption Moment? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Rapid Momentum Switch Is Possible: Crypto Market Review

    Shiba Inu back to growth

    The relationship between SHIB and the 50 EMA is currently the most significant development. After staying below this level for a long time, the price is trying to return to it. This moving average has traditionally served as a turning point between bullish and bearish momentum. Rallies usually fail as long as SHIB stays below it. But the first true structural reversal signal on the chart would be a verified break and hold above it.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 15:39
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit 37% Target? Analyzing New Bullish Formation for SHIB Price
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The zero removal narrative enters the picture here. The likelihood of a move into a higher price range, essentially eliminating one zero from its valuation, increases dramatically if SHIB is able to establish itself above the 50 EMA and create support there. Regaining that level would change the structure of the market, draw momentum traders and lessen the pressure to sell right away — but not because of hype. In this case, it is crucial.

    SHIB is currently still testing for resistance. The market is still susceptible to rejection since the breakout has not been verified. Brief moves above resistance that swiftly reverse due to poor follow-through or general market weakness are particularly common for meme assets. Without them, the current setup runs the risk of becoming yet another botched breakout attempt, trapping SHIB in its wider downtrend.

    Advertisement

    Therefore, while Shiba Inu might be securing the early phases of a reversal, zero removal is still a possibility rather than an outcome until the market demonstrates acceptance above resistance.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 7:58
    Binance Founder Blacklists Anyone Selling Token Listings
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 7:30
    Bitcoin Should Be $280,000: Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 8:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Most Important Reversal: Will Zero Be Removed From Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 7:58
    Binance Founder Blacklists Anyone Selling Token Listings
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 7:30
    Bitcoin Should Be $280,000: Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all