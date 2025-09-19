Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 21% in 24 Hours: Mysterious Volume Drop

The 21% drop in its 24-hour trading volume is certainly not doing justice for SHIB, especially amid a market-wide correction. As SHIB remains trapped in a protracted consolidation triangle, traders are finding it difficult to determine whether the meme coin is heading toward a breakout or another collapse. This is why market activity has abruptly decreased.

Exchange and on-chain data show a sharp drop in both spot and futures activity, with significant outflows from major exchanges such as Bitget, OKX and MEXC. In particular, spot flows consistently display a negative net inflow, indicating that speculative and retail players might be reducing their exposure to SHIB.

Shiba Inu loses fuel

SHIB's capacity to maintain its current price levels is getting damaged by this substantial volume plunge, which is certainly not helping bulls to bounce from local moving averages. SHIB is trapped between its support base at around $0.0000128 and its 200-day EMA at around $0.000014, according to the daily price chart.

Bears continue to hold the upper hand with frequent rejections at the 200 EMA, while the grouping of shorter EMAs (the 20, 50 and 100-day) immediately below the current price suggests that support is delicate. The likelihood that SHIB will revert to the triangle's lower trendline, which is approximately $0.0000124, increases dramatically if it loses this EMA cluster.

SHIB support levels flip

A rebound in trading activity and a breakout above $0.000014, on the other hand, might be the catalyst bulls need to regain momentum. The move would validate SHIB's readiness for another volatility-driven rally in addition to flipping the 200 EMA into support. Until then, traders should exercise caution, as indicated by the combination of declining volume and EMA pressure.

The $0.000013 level is where most action is likely to happen in the near future. SHIB's trajectory could be accelerated if this threshold is not maintained without volume recovery. On the other hand, an increase in inflows might rekindle optimism for a retest of the $0.000015-$0.000016 range. SHIB is currently in a state of uncertainty due to the volume collapse; the upcoming trading sessions will reveal whether this is a pause before a recovery or a warning of further declines.