Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Crossed One Trillion Threshold in Outflows: Finally

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With exchange outflows exceeding one trillion SHIB in a brief amount of time, Shiba Inu is exhibiting a change in on-chain behavior. That is a significant shift in the positioning of large holders, particularly in light of the months-long downtrend and low demand.

Both exchange inflows and outflows have increased, but outflows are outpacing inflows, according to the data. Net flow is still marginally negative, with total outflows at about 1.24 trillion SHIB and inflows at about 1.13 trillion SHIB.

Price not responding properly

At the same time, exchange reserves are still slightly decreasing. Instead of aggressive selling, this combination usually indicates a slow removal of supply from exchanges. However, the price is not responding, at least not yet.

Compressed under important moving averages, SHIB is still trading between $0.0000058 and $0.0000060, and the overall trend is still negative. Tight ascending support is forming on the chart, resembling previous consolidation phases, but there is no breakout confirmation.

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What, then, is truly going on? This appears to be a phase of transition. Larger holders now seem to be repositioning, possibly accumulating at lower levels, as the heavy selling that characterized earlier months has subsided. Rising inflows and outflows, however, indicate that distribution has not entirely vanished.

Psychologically and structurally, reaching the $1 trillion outflow threshold is important because it indicates that substantial capital is prepared to transfer SHIB off exchanges, which typically lessens immediate sell pressure. However, it is insufficient on its own to cause a reversal.

Two main scenarios

SHIB may establish a base and try to recover toward $0.0000065-$0.0000070 if outflows persistently dominate while the price remains above $0.0000055.

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That would be the first true indication of strength. This entire move turns into noise if inflows resume and surpass outflows, and SHIB runs the risk of returning to lower levels.

SHIB still lacks a compelling storyline at the moment. In contrast to previous hype-driven cycles, the current phase is more structural and quiet.