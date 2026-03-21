AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) +200 Billion Exchange Inflow Threshold Extremely Close: 24-Hour Increase

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 21/03/2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu seeing substantial inflow of funds on exchanges, which is not a good sign ahead of the weekend.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) +200 Billion Exchange Inflow Threshold Extremely Close: 24-Hour Increase
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Exchange-related metrics indicate a significant change in market behavior, and Shiba Inu is getting close to a critical on-chain threshold. Exchange reserves have increased significantly, according to recent data, and are currently close to the +200 billion SHIB inflow range over a brief period of time.  

    Does it even matter? 

    With a small daily increase, exchange reserves are currently at about 80.74 trillion SHIB. Even small inflows have an impact due to the absolute size of the SHIB supply, even though the percentage change may seem small on the surface. An investor’s intention to sell or reposition, rather than hold tokens in private wallets, is frequently indicated by a persistent increase in tokens held on exchanges.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, there are conflicting results from network activity. In the last 24 hours, active addresses have risen by slightly more than 1%, indicating that user engagement is not declining. This increase in activity has not, however, resulted in significant bullish momentum on the price chart. Rather, SHIB is still having trouble below important resistance levels, such as short-term moving averages, which are serving as dynamic barriers.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: 3 Key XRP Levels Just Collided, Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Test for Upcoming Resistance, Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose $2,000 Next Week Peter Schiff's Nightmare: Bitcoin Holding Steady as Gold Crashes

    Shiba Inu stays down 

    The bearish undertone suggested by exchange flows is strengthened by price action. With numerous attempts to break above declining resistance structures, SHIB is still trapped in a wider downtrend. The volume expansion usually needed for a sustained breakout is absent from even the most recent consolidation patterns.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/19/2026 - 15:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Imbalance Leads to 15.9 Billion in Longs Being Liquidated
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The market might be getting ready for more volatility, given the combination of growing exchange reserves and weak price strength. As more tokens become easily accessible for liquidation, downward pressure may intensify if inflows continue to approach or surpass the +200 billion threshold.

    From the standpoint of an investor, this fosters caution. The predominance of exchange inflows suggests distribution rather than accumulation, even though heightened activity on the network may indicate a resurgence of interest. In the absence of robust demand, this imbalance frequently precedes times of price weakness.

    Advertisement

    Both the chart’s resistance levels and exchange reserve trends should be closely watched by traders in the near future. The trajectory of SHIB is still precarious, and in the absence of a distinct change in momentum, the increasing supply on exchanges could serve as a trigger for additional downward pressure.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Mar 21, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: 3 Key XRP Levels Just Collided, Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Test for Upcoming Resistance, Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose $2,000 Next Week
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 20:30
    Peter Schiff's Nightmare: Bitcoin Holding Steady as Gold Crashes
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) +200 Billion Exchange Inflow Threshold Extremely Close: 24-Hour Increase
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Mar 21, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: 3 Key XRP Levels Just Collided, Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Test for Upcoming Resistance, Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose $2,000 Next Week
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 20:30
    Peter Schiff's Nightmare: Bitcoin Holding Steady as Gold Crashes
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all